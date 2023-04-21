A new literary agent scam to watch out for (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Victoria Strauss at the indispensable site Writer Beware has a new scam to watch for, which starts with a “literary agent” promising to work only on commission who will take your book to the next level, only for additional fees to start rolling in. Be careful out there!

Also from Writer Beware, a very helpful post that educates writers on the difference between rights and copyright, which are two distinct things. Make sure you understand the rights you’re granting to publishers.

Controversy swept the children’s book world the past few weeks as author Maggie Tokuda-Hall wrote about her experience being pressured by Scholastic’s Educational Division to remove language in the author’s note of her picture book Love in the Library that describes America’s legacy of systemic racism. Let this one sink in: the book takes place in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. School Library Journal Editor in Chief Kathy Ishizuka argues that it’s high time publishers started operationalizing their ideals.

Ebony Magazine has a cool new feature on 10 Black-owned bookstores across the country, including my adopted hometown’s Octavia’s Bookshelf.

PEN America has a depressing report on the state of book banning in the United States, which is picking up steam. Are we really doing this, America?

ChatGPT continues to blow some writers’ minds out there, while mine remains stubbornly unexploded. Still, I aim to provide you with a range of views! Farhad Manjoo is already using it as a writing buddy to locate that word that’s just out of reach and to summarize longer texts, Elisa Lorello uses it to help generate outlines and work schedule prioritization, and Stephen Marche used three different AI programs to craft a novella.

I read all these articles. I’m still meh. I just continue to be so underwhelmed by ChatGPT’s results and the extent to which it hallucinates garbage that I’m nervous about incorporating a bunch of B-minus-at-best messiness into my processes and exposing my brain to it except in small doses.

And this made me irrationally angry.

"AI is going to change the world! Literally nothing will ever be the same again! No one's job is safe!



Oh and you're not allowed to make the AI criticize itself." pic.twitter.com/uUk1OftvNQ — Nathan Bransford (@NathanBransford) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, in human-based writing advice, Lincoln Michel talks about how to conjure fantasy language of yore without making your novel unreadable, David Moldawer examines Robert Jordan’s “wanderings” as he went about constructing his famously epic Wheel of Time series, and I really enjoyed Erin Bowman’s reflections a decade after her debut, which considers the ebb and flow of careers.

And finally, a house with a writing wing on a railroad track that detaches from the house to be closer to the forest? YES PLEASE.

Have a great weekend!

