Novel revision checklist

Whether you’re pursuing traditional or self-publishing, self-editing is one of the most crucial skills any writer can possess. It’s not an exaggeration to say that novels are made or broken by the revision process.

But it’s very difficult your work objectively, and novels are wondrously complex. I find it helpful to be systematic and ask myself very specific questions to isolate potential problems.

Use this revision checklist to identify areas where your book needs additional editing!

Storytelling essentials

Structure and organization

Characters and relationships

Craft and prose

Brass tacks

All of this is easier said than done! It’s so difficult to see what is and isn’t on the page, which is why seeking feedback is important. But the farther you can get self-editing on your own, the more you’ll get out of the editing process.

Art: Poor Artist’s Cupboard by Charles Bird King