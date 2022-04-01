Be wary of unsolicited literary agents in your inbox (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Publishing scam watchdog Writer Beware has relaunched at writerbeware.blog. As it moves away from its accrispin.blogspot domain, it’s a time to honor the legacy of Writer Beware’s late co-founder Ann Crispin, a really lovely person who dedicated so much energy to helping authors. She was one of my early blog inspirations, and I’m really glad I had a chance to meet her in person.

Meanwhile, I want to make sure everyone sees this recent post about fake agents who promise to charge no fees, and then “refer” you to a “trusted company” for some costly service you don’t need. Be very, very wary of any agent who reaches out to you out of the blue, particularly if they’re not very specific about why they’re reaching out. Make sure they’re legit and know your rights as an author.

Former President Trump parted with yet another presidential tradition when he pipped the chief White House photographer to a coffee table book (which, to be clear, he absolutely has the right to do as the photos are in the public domain). The past few White House photographers published their own books with forewords from Presidents Obama and Bush, respectively.

Why do publishers publish initially in hardcover? Agent Janet Reid explains, but the winds here are shifting and agents are starting to negotiate initial publication format.

And in writing advice news, Angela Ackerman talks about mistakes authors make with settings, and Leslie Budewitz has advice for pushing through the discomfort that comes with creating.

And finally, Arthur C. Brooks writes about how the second-happiest types of people tend to win in the end, a similar conclusion that I reached when I wrote about leaning into meaning.

