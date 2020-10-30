How to fix a boring story (This week in books)

This week! Books!

These are tough and anxious times for everyone, and it’s tempting to want your book to be the thing that is going to be the thing that lifts your spirits, naturally when it gets published and validated and you become rich and appreciated throughout the realm. At Jane Friedman’s blog, Susan DeFreitas cautions against holding out on publishing to make you feel seen and offers another path for giving and receiving the thing that all writers really need.

And speaking of which, I really loved this meditation on writing by Hilary Mantel, which spans why we write in the first place, to the affliction known as writer’s block, to the things writers need (demand?) from the people around them.

The publishing industry’s efforts to rectify its longstanding problems with diversity and inclusion continue apace, including a new imprint at Hachette dedicated to social justice and writers of color and new hires throughout the industry.

How do you fix a boring story? I really liked these four tips from Gilbert Bassey. (Here are my tips for spicing up characters and relationships in novels).

And your weekly reminder that it’s really important to know your book’s genre. Here are some tips from agent Rachelle Gardner.

And finally, the last four years have revealed some very ugly truths about the United States. I thought this rumination on the America of the past and present by Wallace Shawn was really powerful.

