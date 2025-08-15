A victory against the book banners (This week in books)

This week! Books!

This week got away from me a bit, as the lack of post on Monday indicates. Links without commentary for the roundup this week, but hoping to return to full blogging next week!

Florida Court Upholds Freedom to Read in ‘PRH v. Gibson’ – Nathalie op de Beeck, Publishers Weekly

AI industry horrified to face largest copyright class action ever certified – Ashley Belanger, Ars Technica

AP to Slash Weekly Book Reviews – Publishers Weekly

How Cuts to Library Budgets Will Impact Publishers – Karen Fischer, Publishers Weekly

Publishing Trends Q&A with Agent Kate McKean – Jane Friedman

How To Get Your Book Made Into A Movie: An Interview With Mary Pender from the Literary Media Department at WME – Alia Hanna Habib, Delivery & Acceptance

How Being a Good Literary Citizen Leads to Stronger Book Launches – Julie Liddell Whitehead, Jane Friedman

African book publishing must reclaim the word ‘local’ – Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, Semafor

Why You Should Still Build Your Raft of Art in the Sea of Slop – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

The early part of this week got away from me, but hoping to return next week!

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally:

Big Tech’s A.I. Data Centers Are Driving Up Electricity Bills for Everyone – Ivan Penn and Karen Weise, New York Times –

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: The Huntington, San Marino, CA. Follow me on Instagram!