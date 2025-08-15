Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

A victory against the book banners (This week in books)

This week! Books!

This week got away from me a bit, as the lack of post on Monday indicates. Links without commentary for the roundup this week, but hoping to return to full blogging next week!

Florida Court Upholds Freedom to Read in ‘PRH v. Gibson’ – Nathalie op de Beeck, Publishers Weekly

AI industry horrified to face largest copyright class action ever certified – Ashley Belanger, Ars Technica

AP to Slash Weekly Book ReviewsPublishers Weekly

How Cuts to Library Budgets Will Impact Publishers – Karen Fischer, Publishers Weekly

Publishing Trends Q&A with Agent Kate McKean – Jane Friedman

How To Get Your Book Made Into A Movie: An Interview With Mary Pender from the Literary Media Department at WME – Alia Hanna Habib, Delivery & Acceptance

How Being a Good Literary Citizen Leads to Stronger Book Launches – Julie Liddell Whitehead, Jane Friedman

African book publishing must reclaim the word ‘local’ – Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, Semafor

Why You Should Still Build Your Raft of Art in the Sea of Slop – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

  1. Accomplice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer
  2. The Fallen & The Kiss of Dust by Carissa Broadbent
  3. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
  4. Project Hail Mary by Andrew Weir
  5. Scarred by Emily McIntire

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

  1. Coming Up Short by Robert B. Reich
  2. On Power by Mark Levin
  3. One Nation Always Under God by Tim Scott
  4. Disney Adults by AJ Wolfe
  5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk

Young adult hardcover:

  1. Glorious Rivals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
  2. A Theory of Dreaming by Ava Reid
  3. Hour of the Pumpkin Queen by Megan Shepherd
  4. Immortal Consequences by I.V. Marie
  5. Wings of Starlight by Allison Saft

Middle grade hardcover:

  1. Wonder by R.J. Palacio
  2. Refugee by Alan Gratz
  3. Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
  4. Odder by Katherine Applegate
  5. Blood in the Water by Tiffany D. Jackson

  • The early part of this week got away from me, but hoping to return next week!

Big Tech’s A.I. Data Centers Are Driving Up Electricity Bills for Everyone – Ivan Penn and Karen Weise, New York Times

