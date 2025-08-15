A victory against the book banners (This week in books)

This week! Books!
This week got away from me a bit, as the lack of post on Monday indicates. Links without commentary for the roundup this week, but hoping to return to full blogging next week!
Florida Court Upholds Freedom to Read in ‘PRH v. Gibson’ – Nathalie op de Beeck, Publishers Weekly
AI industry horrified to face largest copyright class action ever certified – Ashley Belanger, Ars Technica
AP to Slash Weekly Book Reviews – Publishers Weekly
How Cuts to Library Budgets Will Impact Publishers – Karen Fischer, Publishers Weekly
Publishing Trends Q&A with Agent Kate McKean – Jane Friedman
How To Get Your Book Made Into A Movie: An Interview With Mary Pender from the Literary Media Department at WME – Alia Hanna Habib, Delivery & Acceptance
How Being a Good Literary Citizen Leads to Stronger Book Launches – Julie Liddell Whitehead, Jane Friedman
African book publishing must reclaim the word ‘local’ – Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, Semafor
Why You Should Still Build Your Raft of Art in the Sea of Slop – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- Accomplice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer
- The Fallen & The Kiss of Dust by Carissa Broadbent
- Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Project Hail Mary by Andrew Weir
- Scarred by Emily McIntire
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- Coming Up Short by Robert B. Reich
- On Power by Mark Levin
- One Nation Always Under God by Tim Scott
- Disney Adults by AJ Wolfe
- The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
Young adult hardcover:
- Glorious Rivals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- A Theory of Dreaming by Ava Reid
- Hour of the Pumpkin Queen by Megan Shepherd
- Immortal Consequences by I.V. Marie
- Wings of Starlight by Allison Saft
Middle grade hardcover:
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Refugee by Alan Gratz
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
- Odder by Katherine Applegate
- Blood in the Water by Tiffany D. Jackson
This week on the blog
In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:
- The early part of this week got away from me, but hoping to return next week!
And finally:
Big Tech’s A.I. Data Centers Are Driving Up Electricity Bills for Everyone – Ivan Penn and Karen Weise, New York Times –
