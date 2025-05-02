The messy copyright implications of A.I. slop (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The 30th LA Times Book Festival has come and gone, and congratulations to the winners of the LA Times Book Prizes. The LA Times also released a list of the 30 best fiction books of the last 30 years as well as the best 30 nonfiction books of the past 30 years. How do you think they did?

We’re now into the “Italian philosopher pranks establishment with a fake Chinese author who’s actually A.I.” stage of the artificial intelligence revolution.

Speaking of Italians, they are currently pioneering collaborative A.I. slop that has gone viral on Instagram Reels and TikTok, including Ballerina Cappuccina and Bombardiro Crocodillo, part of a growing trend of community storytelling with shared characters, most of which are A.I.-generated. Having watched some of these, I can assure you that if you are over the age of 30 you will likely want to walk to the deepest hole you can find to bury yourself in it. So why am I telling you this? As Taylor Lorenz astutely points out, this not only an emergent form of storytelling, it’s also a copyright minefield that could affect the next generation of law.

Holly Gramazio writes about the growing number of novelists working at video game companies (and vice versa).

A very cool effort is underway to translate premodern Chinese literature into English.

And in legal news (which is sadly becoming a crucial subset of publishing industry news), a judge could be close to some influential pre-trial rulings in the copyright case against Meta’s A.I., and a judge issued a temporary reprieve against the Trump administration’s efforts to gut the Institute for Museum and Library Services, an organization that provides crucial support to the country’s museums and libraries.

And finally, tech Master of the Universe Marc Andreesen says one job will be immune to being replaced by A.I. because it requires such intangible skills. You will be shocked, shocked to find out that the job in question is being a tech venture capitalist.

