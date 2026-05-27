Bransforums are closing. What’s next?

It’s the end of an era.

I’ve decided to shutter the discussion forums at forums.nathanbransford.com, which I launched way back in 2009. Quite a lot has changed on the ole Internet during that time, and it’s been a herculean effort through time to beat back incessant waves of spam (shout out to John Shea for his tireless help here).

The forums will go dark on or around June 10, so please download anything you want to save before that time.

And… what’s next? Do you have any ideas on what you’d like to see? Should we rev up the Facebook group, start a Discord, or [insert your idea here]?