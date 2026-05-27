Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

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Bransforums are closing. What’s next?

by 4 Comments

It’s the end of an era.

I’ve decided to shutter the discussion forums at forums.nathanbransford.com, which I launched way back in 2009. Quite a lot has changed on the ole Internet during that time, and it’s been a herculean effort through time to beat back incessant waves of spam (shout out to John Shea for his tireless help here).

The forums will go dark on or around June 10, so please download anything you want to save before that time.

And… what’s next? Do you have any ideas on what you’d like to see? Should we rev up the Facebook group, start a Discord, or [insert your idea here]?

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Carol Sundstrom says

    I really enjoyed, and appeciated, your live meet-ups and was so sorry you stopped doing them. You give such helpful advice and do so in such an encouraging way. I’d love to see you start that up again. I suppose it might take a while to build an interactive following, but it would be so worthwhile.

    Reply

      • Carol Sundstrom says

        That’s great news on both counts! Marriage congrats and I’ll be watching for a return of the office hours!

        Reply

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