Bransforums are closing. What’s next?

It’s the end of an era.
I’ve decided to shutter the discussion forums at forums.nathanbransford.com, which I launched way back in 2009. Quite a lot has changed on the ole Internet during that time, and it’s been a herculean effort through time to beat back incessant waves of spam (shout out to John Shea for his tireless help here).
The forums will go dark on or around June 10, so please download anything you want to save before that time.
And… what’s next? Do you have any ideas on what you’d like to see? Should we rev up the Facebook group, start a Discord, or [insert your idea here]?
Comments
Carol Sundstrom says
I really enjoyed, and appeciated, your live meet-ups and was so sorry you stopped doing them. You give such helpful advice and do so in such an encouraging way. I’d love to see you start that up again. I suppose it might take a while to build an interactive following, but it would be so worthwhile.
Nathan Bransford says
I’m hoping to bring back the office hours! I paused them because I was getting married and got too busy, but we’ll see what happens this summer.
Carol Sundstrom says
That’s great news on both counts! Marriage congrats and I’ll be watching for a return of the office hours!
Karen Hallam says
Facebook — as in supporting Meta? No, thanks.