Censorship comes to Congress (This week in books)

Why We Must Fight to Stop HR 7661 Before It Destroys the Lives of American Children – Maris Kreizman, Lit Hub / A Nationwide Book Ban Bill Has Been Introduced in the House of Representatives – Kelly Jensen, Book Riot – A five alarm fire of a bill has been introduced to the House of Representatives that would ban books for those under 18 that include “sexually oriented material,” which in the land of right-wing euphemisms is code for anything remotely LBGTQ+, and in this case would include lewd and lascivious dancing. Stop these ghouls before it’s too late.
Ann Godoff, a Top Editor and Publisher of Best Sellers, Dies at 76 – Sam Roberts, New York Times / The Ruthless Benevolence of a Great Editor – Franklin Foer, The Atlantic – Ann Godoff, who edited a veritable who’s who of writers and founded Penguin Press, passed away.
Writers House Founder Al Zuckerman Dies at 94 – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly – Influential literary agent Al Zuckerman, who founded Writers House, passed away this week at 94.
What Not Reading Does to Your Writing – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft / The View from Inside: On Adding Interiority to Your Fiction – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft – What author Lincoln Michel dubs “TV writing” has become a pervasive issue among the unpublished, where novels are just dialogue and stage direction without the interiority that typically makes novels great. He knocks these writing advice posts out of the park.
Authors Guild Launches Expanded “Human Authored” Certification Program – Authors Guild – No offense to the Authors Guild, which does some important work, but a “certification” program that a book is “human authored” based on the honor system is totally meaningless.
Hungry for Affirmation, Vulnerable to Scams: As a Writer, I Know the Feeling – Dan Barry, New York Times – Publishing-adjacent scams are more pervasive than ever. Be careful out there.
The Washington Post’s Leaders Missed the Point – John Williams, The Atlantic – I find it mildly fascinating that The Atlantic chose to publish this critique of the Washington Post’s leadership without just importing Book World over to The Atlantic whole cloth.
Reports Detail How Literary Agent Brockman Connected Epstein With Scholars – Katy Hershberger, Publishers Lunch – More details have emerged about the “enduring link” between Jeffrey Epstein and literary agent John Brockman.
“Conjuring and Reality”: An Interview with Jeanne Thornton – Ryan Spencer, Public Books – An incredible interview about the writing process. Make time for this.
Literary agents urge writers to avoid AI as they see ‘change in nature of submissions’ – Lauren Brown, The Bookseller
Do You Need a Writer’s Room? – Jonathan Rothman, The New Yorker
The Unlikely Success of a Strange Alabama Bookstore – Casey Cep, The New Yorker
Facing a mental health crisis, an NJ school pulled a beloved novel from English class – Anastasia Tsioulcas, NPR – An interesting case of censorship from another vector, in this case a mental health panic.
your query letter isn’t the problem – Leigh Stein, Attention Economy
How I Became a 10-Year Overnight Success Story – Evie Woods, Writers Digest
Reading as an Agent – Donald Maass, Writer Unboxed
Literary Agents and the Book-to-Screen Pipeline: Q&A with Jillian Davis – Jane Friedman
Books and screens. Your inability to focus isn’t a failing. It’s a design problem, and the answer isn’t getting rid of our screen time. – Carlo Iacono, Aeon
I Hired a Book Publicity Firm for £1,800. Here’s What Went Wrong. – Kirsten Bell, Jane Friedman
Lawsuit Accuses Writer of Using Classmate’s Story in Best-Selling Memoir – Katherine Rosman and Elisabeth Egan, New York Times – More controversy around Amy Griffin’s memoir.
The twenty most important people in the history of book publishing – Kenneth Whyte, SHuSH
Are We Living in the Age of Epstein? – Joshua Rothman, The New Yorker – A lot has been written in the past few years about Jeffrey Epstein, but Joshua Rothman ties it all together in a damning and chilling way.
