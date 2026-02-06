Amazon founder guts books coverage at WaPo (This week in books)

This week! Books!
Bookshop.org Teams with Draft2Digital – Ed Nawotka, Publishers Weekly – I want to start with the good news first. Independent online bookseller Bookshop.org has partnered with e-book distributor Draft2Digital to make self-published e-books available for sale via Bookshop. If you haven’t already canceled your Amazon Prime and ditched the Kindle ecosystem, now would be a great time to do so! How to Write a Novel and Jacob Wonderbar are now available for sale as e-books on Bookshop.
Washington Post lays off one-third of its newsroom – Allie Canal, Suzy Khimm and Daniel Arkin, NBC News – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ immolation of the Washington Post continues apace, and the entire books department was among this week’s wreckage. It’s not the first time the Washington Post has gutted its books section (they killed it before in 2009), but it’s still a very depressing domino. Let’s not fool ourselves, we’re living through a concerted effort from the billionaire class to strangle free discourse by acquiring and controlling news and social media outlets.
I’ve Been Laid Off. I’m Not Done. – Ron Charles, Substack – Beloved books columnist and reviewer Ron Charles was among the casualties, so now’s the time to subscribe to his new Substack. He already gamely put up a Friday newsletter.
Why Literature Needs a Punk Rock Mindset – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft – As books institutions fracture, author Lincoln Michel argues for a punk-rock “DIY or die” ethos.
What Happens When Books Aren’t News – Adam Kirsch, The Atlantic – Adam Kirsch notes that there’s no shortage of interesting coverage of books and sees the closure of the Post books section as a story of the continued disaggregation of media, which degrades the ecosystem for readers and reviewers.
Scholastic’s NEXT Line to Start Up This Fall – Sally Lodge, Publishers Weekly – In a further sign of the downward pressure on word counts in the publishing industry, Scholastic is launching a new line of middle grade novels with snappy plots and low page counts.
When Should You Stop Querying a Book? – Kate McKean, Agents + Books – Agent and author Kate McKean tackles an age old question about when to call last chance saloon for your query.
CBS News’ Star Hire Hung With Epstein as Baby Son Fought for Life – Laura Esposito, The Daily Beast – It’s hard to even know where to start with the deluge of new Jeffrey Epstein revelations (including the fact that Epstein played a key role in triggering the 2008 financial crisis), but spare some outrage for Bari Weiss’s new CBS hire Peter Attia, who was busy hanging out with Epstein while his baby son was in the ICU after a cardiac arrest. Despite Attia sending an email to Epstein where he gushed, “You [know] the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…,” Weiss chose to keep him on board. Lovely stuff.
Have a great weekend!
Petrea Burchard says
The Bookshop thing is good news, except they’re partnering with Spotify now too. It’s really hard to be pure about these things! I did take my ebooks off Amazon, but I haven’t figured out how to get my paperbacks off because Ingram won’t allow you to be selective (and D2D uses Ingram). Looking to move everything off Amazon though, so I need to find a distributor that will let me deselect Amazon. It seems weird to have my books for sale on a website I myself won’t buy from!
I haven’t read the Washington Post since Bezos bought it, so although I’m sorry people lost their jobs I’m glad Ron Charles and the book people will go elsewhere because maybe I can read their work now. CBS has been showing its colors for a long time now, and I haven’t watched anything on the network except Colbert in a year.
Apparently I like boycotting.