Two new publishing scams (This week in books)

This week! Books! A day late because Abolish ICE!!

Congrats to the ALA award winners! Among the honorees:

The Margaret A. Edwards lifetime achievement and Children’s Literature Legacy awards went to Candace Fleming.

Two New Impersonation Scams to Watch For – Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware – Publishing scams were already rampant, and A.I. has only supercharged them. It’s insane. The indispensable Victoria Strauss has two new ones to look out for.

Industry Auction to Support Minnesota, Immigrants – Claire Kirch, Publishers Weekly – This auction has now concluded, but kudos to the organizers, who raised over $200,000 to support Minnesota and immigration defense.

There’s a New American TikTok. What Does That Mean for You? – Emmett Lindner, New York Times – Anticipating the effects of TikTok’s new Trump-friendly owners.

The world’s most powerful literary critic is on TikTok – George Monaghan, The New Statesman – Speaking of TikTok, a profile of influential BookTok influencer Jack Edwards.

Computers can’t surprise – Richard Beard, Aeon – A case against A.I. writing.

After Mamdani Nods to ‘Heated Rivalry,’ Library E-Book Downloads Surge – Liam Stack, New York Times – After NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani encouraged people to stay in during the recent blizzard and download hit romance Heated Rivalry from the library, thousands of people took heed.

Did Don DeLillo Invent the Racy Hockey Novel? – Alexandra Alter, New York Times – What if I told you Don DeLillo wrote a racy hockey novel under a pseudonym?

Amazon to Cut 16,000 Jobs in Latest Round of Layoffs – Karen Weise, New York Times – More corporate layoffs coming to Amazon.

Here to Make Friends (and Maybe Write a Novel) – Stephen Fishbach, Lit Hub – Survivor contestant (and debut novelist) Stephen Fishbach talks about what he learned about himself and writing from reality TV.

How to Survive When You’re Between Writing Projects – Leslie Cohen, Lit Hub – In some ways, the only thing harder than writing a book is being stuck between writing projects.

How to write an “I have a book coming” email – Cassie Mannes Murray, Pine State – Advice on crafting an all-important part of your book launch.

Minnesota Proved MAGA Wrong – Adam Serwer, The Atlantic (gift link) – A wonderfully written profile of the ordinary citizens who are bravely showing a world MAGA can’t fathom: “The secret fear of the morally depraved is that virtue is actually common, and that they’re the ones who are alone.”

Have a great weekend!

