Tips for getting your creativity on track

At the start of 2025, I posted some un-producivity tips on slowing down and embracing fallow periods that may be crucial for your creativity.

Joke was on me! Little did I know 2025 would be one of the busiest years of my life. I’m stumbling rather than sprinting into 2026.

So let’s get real. Since many of you, like me, are using the turn of the calendar for a mental refresh on the year ahead, here’s a roundup of posts to help get you on the right track with your creative life.

If you need a total refresh…

If you keep finding yourself struggling to prioritize your writing or make creativity a central part of your life, you may need to hit the reset button and take a fresh look at where you devote your time and energy. These posts can help:

If you need a boost…

Maybe you have all the right structure to live a creative life, but some pernicious doubts have been nagging you and you aren’t sure all this writing stuff is worth it. Try not to despair about whether your writing will add up to anything. It will.

If you’re struggling to get back in the saddle…

Family gatherings, presents, decorating and un-decorating, and all that fudge on your counter may have interfered with your writing rhythm. Or maybe Uncle Pete’s abhorrent politics are still ringing in your ears. Here are some tips for easing back to your writing:

If you’re feeling creatively blocked…

The new year is a great time to get back on track with your writing if you have been stalled out. You don’t have writer’s block. Trust me. You don’t:

If you really do just need to step away for a bit…

Maybe what you need advice on is not about how to write, but how not to write. I’ve got you covered:

Please share any tips or posts you’ve found helpful (from here or elsewhere) in the comments. Happy New Year, everyone!

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED as Tips to Get Your Creativity On Track on January 8, 2024

Art: Exciting Toboggan Ride by Theodor Kleehaas