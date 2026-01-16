The chill over the publishing world (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Trump’s return chills embattled LGBTQ book industry: ‘They’re stepping back’ – Surina Venkat, The Hill / What if Editors Don’t Want <Your Kind of Book> Anymore? – Kate McKean, Agents + Books – We’ve long suspected that book bans and censorship have cast a chill over the publishing world, particularly on the children’s side, and Surina Venkat from The Hill has some publishing folks on the record saying yes, the effect is real. Agent and author Kate McKean also wrote a helpful corrective perspective not to over-index on these quotes, as there’s nothing absolute in the book world.

Twin Cities Bookstores Contend With ICE – Claire Kirch, Publishers Weekly – As they have across the country with disasters natural and man-made, bookstores in Minneapolis are serving as community hubs during the horrific recent ICE raids, despite financial and emotional tolls.

Wiley Names Inaugural AI Chief – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly – Nonfiction publisher Wiley has appointed a chief AI officer to commercialize “AI-driven offerings” and transforming “content and data into high-value intelligence products and services.” Lovely.

Why Did the Publisher Do That? – Kate McKean, Agents + Books – Rachel Reid stans have discovered the age-old publishing tradition of metadata “leaks.”

Wish Fulfillment Every Day: A Conversation with Rachel Kahan, Executive Editor at William Morrow – Alia Hanna Habib, Delivery & Acceptance – An enjoyable wide-ranging interview with editor Rachel Kahan on changing tastes, adapting to the market, and careers in publishing.

George Saunders Says Ditching These Three Delusions Can Save You – David Marchese, New York Times – Saving this one for the weekend.

A New Understanding of Human Beings’ Most Basic Desire – John Kaag, The Atlantic – Already can’t wait to read Rebecca Newberger Goldstein’s new book, which posits that staving off entropy is the key to the meaning of life.

Have a great weekend! Abolish ICE!

