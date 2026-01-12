How often to follow up with a literary agent

Contrary to popular belief among some fearful authors, literary agents will not disappear into an angry puff of smoke the moment you send them a follow-up email. And, in fact, some literary agents depend on authors to nudge them.
An agent’s inbox looks like the electronic equivalent of Niagara Falls, and at any given time they will have literally thousands of pages in their to-be-read pile. They are not intentionally ignoring you, and most agents will appreciate a timely and extremely polite nudge. (And if they would get annoyed by one, would you really want to work with them anyway?)
But when do you follow up with an agent? And how often to you keep chasing them?
I’m updating this post in 2026, at a time when things in publishing seem like they’re taking longer than ever. But while I’m lengthening my recommendations for follow-up frequency, I’m not eliminating them entirely. Follow-ups are still important.
In this post I’ll give you some guidelines on when and when not to follow up with an agent based on different stages in the publishing process.
I also offer online classes with exclusive resources about finding and working with literary agents that you can take at your leisure. They will help you every step of the way! And if you need personalized help, I can help edit your query letter or you can book a consultation to ask questions.
How often to follow up on query letters
Unless otherwise specified by the agent, it’s not customary to follow up on query letters. Many agents have “no reply means no” policies and they will get annoyed pretty fast if you start chasing after a query that they didn’t reply to.
Yes, I know, it’s really scary to think your query got lost in the ether and was never seen by your dream agent, but that’s the way the e-cookie crumbles. Don’t follow up on a query.
The only exception to this is if the agent specifically requested a query letter from you, as in a referral situation or where there’s some sort of a personal connection. In that case, I’d wait a month or two and check again.
How often to follow up on partial and full manuscript requests
If an agent requests a partial or full manuscript from you, unless otherwise specified, they will expect you to follow up at some point if they haven’t gotten back to you in a timely fashion. (An individual agent’s specific guidelines trump everything else in this post).
So how long do you wait? I’d recommend following sending an extremely polite check-in every two months (or so) until you get tired of following up. Reply to your last correspondence to the agent without changing the subject line.
Unless, that is, you receive an offer of representation from an agent. In which case…
How to follow up when you receive an offer of representation
If you receive an offer of representation, it’s customary to then follow up with all of the agents who are currently considering your manuscript, whether a partial or a full. Give them a timeframe (one-two weeks is reasonable) to get back to you so you don’t leave the agent who offered you representation hanging.
Opinions vary somewhat on whether to follow up with agents who just have your query letter. If you have a dream agent on your list it’s not going to kill your chances to follow up with them, but I would advise against sending out new queries out of respect to the agent who offered first. It’s a small industry and it may well get back to them.
Here’s more on how to handle an offer of representation from a literary agent.
How to follow up when an agent is representing you
Communication frequency is something that you should try to discuss with your agent at the outset. And remember agent Jessica Faust’s reminder that communication is a two-way street and you owe your agent good communication as much as they owe to you.
Bear in mind that things tend to move pretty slowly in the publishing industry. It’s not like other industries where swift communication is the norm.
Therefore, barring something really pressing or timely, plan to wait to follow up after a few weeks for normal communications and a month if they’re reading a manuscript or proposal.
When you send follow ups, remember: agents are busy
You have one manuscript to worry about. Agents are juggling dozens. Try to remember that the nature of the job is hectic and don’t let your impatience get the best of you.
Whenever you follow up with an agent:
- Always be exceedingly polite
- Double-check their guidelines before following up
- Reply to your existing thread of conversation with the agent so they can easily see your previous correspondence.
- Give them all the context they need to easily respond to your message (e.g. if you’re following up on a manuscript, re-attach the manuscript).
Have a scenario I haven’t covered? Disagree with any of the timelines? Let me know in the comments!
ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED: April 30, 2018
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Art: Detail of Der Brief by Eduard Ender
Comments
JOHN T. SHEA says
“As a result, most agents will appreciate a timely and extremely polite nudge. (And if they would get annoyed by one, would you really want to work with them anyway?)”
A very good question, Nathan! Which you have asked before, reminding us that we DO have some choice in the agenting area, however lopsided the situation may seem. A bad agent is worse than none at all, and sometimes even a good agent simply may not be a good match for a given writer.
Wendy says
It’s always helpful to understand the situation from the agent’s point of view, so I appreciate this perspective. Thanks Nathan.
Heather says
Hello Nathan. Thank you so much for this wonderful information. Quick etiquette question for you, please.
What do you recommend for an author who has submitted a query letter to an agent but has not heard back in four weeks.
What is the proper etiquette to send a new query to a DIFFERENT agent within the SAME literary agency?
I don’t want to step on any toes.
Thank you so much!
Heather
Nathan Bransford says
I’m not sure I understand the question–as the post says, it’s not customary to follow up on query letters.
Heather says
So if I don’t hear back from an agent after four weeks on a query, is it OK for me to query a different agent within the same agency?
Thank you so much!
Nathan Bransford says
Oh sorry, I understand now. It’s fine to query multiple agents at the same agency but I’d wait a bit. I’d allow two months before you consider a query a rejection, and then wait another month on top of that: https://nathanbransford.com/blog/2018/05/a-guide-to-literary-agent-etiquette
Lindy says
Here’s my question. I got responses from some agents but many never replied. I checked them off as a no, but realized later I sent the queries right before the August dead month, which I knew nothing about. One agent I met said she never saw it and asked me to resend. Would a small nudge be inappropriate considering I likely sent it at a bad time? FYI, an agent at a T5 asked for a full manuscript based on two sample chapters and a synopsis, so it’s not a totally horrific writing job. Thx!
Nathan Bransford says
I doubt anyone would, like, blacklist you for following up on a query letter, but most agents are not going to look favorably on it. If you make a personal connection then sure go ahead, but I think you risk looking overzealous and not sympathetic to how long it takes most agents to get through their query pile.
Karen says
What are you thoughts on following up on a full manuscript request during this pandemic (especially considering that agents are in NYC)?
Nathan Bransford says
Try to be patient and understanding because everyone seems to be moving at a slower speed these days and you don’t know what someone might be going through, but I still think it’s fine to check in on a regular basis according to the guidelines in this post.
Kirsten says
Is it appropriate to send a one-sentence “thank you” to a particularly helpful rejection? (One in which the agent compliments your writing and suggests someone who might be a better fit, allowing you to use their name?) I don’t want to clutter the agent’s inbox, but want to know the etiquette. Thanks.
Nathan Bransford says
If they send something personalized and helpful I think that’s fine, otherwise if it’s just a general response I’d move on.
Jack says
One agency I submitted my partial manuscript to asked for a nudge if any other agent had requested to review the full manuscript. One has requested, so I have nudged. My question is: would it be totally frowned upon to nudge the other agents I submitted the partial manuscript to, along the same lines, even though their websites do not ask for it?
Nathan Bransford says
At the manuscript request stage I’d only nudge the ones who have specifically asked to be nudged.
KJ says
No idea if this comment thread is still active, but just wondering about certain situations where say – I have had several fulls out – for months – and have nudged each agent with no response (none of the agents gave me a specific turn around time but I waited at least three months to nudge). I have now decided to self-publish instead and take control of my own work, but I wonder if the no response really means no, or if I should send a courtesy email to each agent and let them know that I am pulling the manuscript for consideration. Thanks!
Nathan Bransford says
If you haven’t heard from them in months, I think this one is up to your discretion.
Patrick says
Hi, Nathan. Thank you for all the information on your website. An agent who has a full ms has asked for a nudge re “movement from any other agents.” Does that mean other requests for a full ms or does that mean any offers of representation? In either of the cases, should I give the names of the other agents?
Nathan Bransford says
I would assume they mean offers of representation. It’s up to you whether or not to provide the other names.
Anna says
Hi Nathan. My agent has been submitting my manuscript out to publishers. I haven’t heard back from my agent in 6 months. I know they are busy and publishing is slower than ever. Should I email my agent? Should I hold off. He is usually very good with any updates.
Thanks
Nathan Bransford says
Why are you scared of emailing your agent?? He’s not going to collapse into a puddle.
Sarah Dollar says
Hi Nathan,
I received an R&R during an agent 1-2-1. She seemed genuinely keen on one of my picture book texts and suggested some changes for a second one – I submitted two texts prior to the 1-2-1.
I made changes and resubmitted.
I sent a polite nudge 6 weeks later. I am now approaching the 4 week mark for a second nudge – the Frankfurt Book Fair has been going on in the meantime.
How on earth do I send her another nudge without sounding pushy?
Dear ….
I hope the Frankfurt Book Fair went well for you. I just wanted to check in with you to find out if you are still considering my submission, ‘……’ and ‘……’.
Kind regards
…..
Does this sound okay to you?
Thank you for your thoughts!!
Sarah
Nathan Bransford says
Don’t overthink this!
Eliza says
I received a full request but I had some ideas about some tweaks that I wanted to work on. I think I’m going to send what I have tomorrow, with the tweaks I’ve managed to finish (I wasn’t able to revise the whole book, which is what I initially wanted to do).
It’s now been 8 days since the agent request and tomorrow will make it nine. Should I apologize for not replying right away when I respond, or ignore the fact that it’s been over a week, and just thank them for the request and send the required documents?
This agent is also a top 10 Fiction agent based in NYC, and I don’t want to seem rude. I just knew these tweaks would bring the book up a notch. After having a few months away from the manuscript, I could see it a bit more objectively (not that it wasn’t finished when I queried- I’ve edited and redrafted the book many many times, and workshopped it several times with other writers, and also with a batch of beta readers).
The other thing that I’m wondering, is that I sent out a full to another agent a couple of months ago. I guess there’s no way to send her the revised version (unless I get an offer and need to contact her anyway)?
Thanks so much for all the helpful info on your site!
Nathan Bransford says
10 days is the blink of an eye in publishing and I wouldn’t bother with some lengthy preamble. Just send it.
I cover whether to swap in a revised manuscript here: https://nathanbransford.com/blog/2019/06/how-to-work-with-a-literary-agent-on-edits
Eliza says
Thank you so much! Sent it in and am very much relieved. Hope you have a great long weekend!