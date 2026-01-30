There will be no Friday roundup today in solidarity with today’s general strike against ICE, which is being observed by many businesses in Minnesota, here in the Los Angeles area, and across the country. This week in books will run tomorrow.

Here are some ways you can contribute to protecting our neighbors and taking back our democracy from authoritarian goons:

Publishing for Minnesota is an auction full of services and items donated by authors and publishing professionals, including editors at the Big 5. Proceeds will go to a range of organizations supporting Minnesota and defense for immigrants. It closes tonight, so hurry up and bid!

We Need Diverse Books recently launched a program combatting censorship and remains a crucial organization supporting an inclusive publishing industry.

LA Taco has gone from covering, well, LA tacos to being a crucial local journalism operation monitoring ICE raids (yes, really).

Immigrant Defense Project – An organization that provides advocacy, litigation, and community defense.

Here in the Los Angeles area, bookstores supporting the strike include Octavia’s Bookshelf (closed), Vroman’s (staying open as community space with free refreshments), and Skylight Books (closed).

If you live near Pasadena, I’ll see you tonight at the 6:30pm demonstration at City Hall.

Abolish ICE and justice for those who have been harmed!