Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2025 results!

One of my longstanding beliefs about e-books was that their affordability and portability would eventually win out, no matter how much nostalgia people may have for their paper books, which would retain a niche place in the system. E-books and print books, I thought, would eventually go the way of streaming and vinyl, respectively.

Here’s what I didn’t see coming: Publishers keeping e-book prices as high as possible to protect print ecosystems. A.I. slop rendering books from a certain online bookselling behemoth suspicious (verging on useless).

Whatever the factors, and the readership of this blog is one of them, the brief surge of e-book interest during the pandemic has been erased, and print has opened up its biggest lead over e-books since 2017.

After a period of relative stasis, do we now have a trend? What do you make of these results?

