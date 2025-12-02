Giving Tuesday 2025!

It’s Giving Tuesday today, and this year, I hope you’ll join my 17th annual push to support Heifer International, an organization devoted to fighting hunger. With hunger persisting around the world, their work remains extremely important.

I also want to encourage you to join me in donating to the wonderful organization We Need Diverse Books, which has a wide range of programs to support writers from under-represented backgrounds and to push for needed change in the publishing industry. Particularly with all that’s going on in this country right now, their work is incredibly important.

I know there are many worthy organizations vying for your attention, but thanks for considering these!