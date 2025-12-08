All about first pages (December ’25 Office Hours)

In last Thursday’s office hours, exclusively for newsletter subscribers, I covered all things first pages:

First pages from the reader’s perspective

GONE GIRL by Gillian Flynn

KLARA AND THE SUN by Kazuo Ishiguro

JACOB WONDERBAR by Yours Truly

Where to start a novel

First page do’s and don’ts

Openings to avoid

What about prologues?

Two reader-submitted first page critiques

Are there rules about what needs to be in the first five pages?

Where should you start dual timeline novels?

In case you missed it, you can watch the video above.

You need to be a subscriber to watch the video, so please enter your email address to unlock it.

You can navigate to specific sections of the workshop by hovering over the time markers on teh video player like so:

Finally, here are some more first pages-related resources:

