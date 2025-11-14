World’s richest man KO’d by 87-year-old novella writer (This week in books)

This week! Books!

I confess that I’m not spending much time on social media these days, but even I could feel the shockwaves from this truth bomb by 87-year-old Pulitzer finalist Joyce Carol Oates:

To which the world’s richest man, who was not mad, do not tell the newspapers he was mad, took time out of his day to reply:

Got ’em.

Musk then spent his week posting such scintillating refutations of Oates’ definitely-not-stinging-critique-seriously-he’s-not-mad-you-guys as, “Man on Fire is great!” and “Fifth Element has great style.” Maybe he’ll even read a book next.

Why Elon Musk Needs Dungeons & Dragons to Be Racist – Adam Serwer, The Atlantic – In other Musky book news, Adam Serwer delves into the history of The Lord of the Rings and RPG game Dungeons & Dragons, and ponders why Elon Musk needs them to be racially deterministic.

Anthropic Judge Slams Efforts to Have Authors Opt Out of Settlement – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly – A misleading message from ClaimsHero urging authors to opt out of the Anthropic settlement has been making the rounds. The judge in the case has now slammed said message as “a fraud of immense proportions” and told them to alter their communications.

David Szalay’s ‘Flesh’ Wins 2025 Booker Prize – Alex Marshall, New York Times – Congrats to David Szalay, whose novel Flesh won the prestigious Booker Prize. Personally, I’d be satisfied enough making it onto Dua Lipa’s book club, but I’m sure the Booker was a nice bonus for him!

How fashion embraced the book nerds – Josiah Gogarty, GQ UK – And speaking of pop culture and books, the fashion world has swiftly moved to embrace (co-opt?) literary scenes.

To Help SNAP Recipients, Bookstores Set Up as Food Banks – Elizabeth A. Harris and Alexandra Alter, New York Times – As SNAP benefits have been thrown into turmoil by the Trump Administration, independent bookstores have (again) stepped into the breach.

Why You Should Be Extra-Illustrating Your Books – Marla Mackoul, Mental Floss – Doodling in book margins has a long history, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Finding the Truth In the Imaginary: On “Accurately” Writing About Time Travel – Aja Gabel, LitHub – As someone who has written a novel featuring time travel, let me tell you: not easy! Let alone when you take the underlying science seriously, which I did not. Aja Gabel delves into how she attacked the challenge of building a scientifically cohesive novel.

There Are No Weird Blogs Anymore Cause It’s More Fruitful to Drive Them Out of Business – Megan Greenwell, Talking Points Memo – Thanks to private equity, it is often more profitable to destroy thriving publications than it is to cultivate them.

That New Hit Song on Spotify? It Was Made by A.I. – Kyle Chayka, The New Yorker – It gives me no joy to relay to you that A.I. songs are getting extremely popular, including a song that hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.

Lectorum Publications to Shutter – Ed Nawotka, Publishers Weekly – Another extremely distressing domino from wholesaler and distributor Baker & Taylor going bankrupt is that Lectorum Publications, the primary distributor of Spanish language books to schools and libraries, is now going under.

Little rooms – Austin Kleon – I loved this roundup by Austin Kleon, which included various riffs on Jack White’s “little room.”

The Case That A.I. Is Thinking – James Somers, The New Yorker – Artificial Intelligence is certainly weird to engage with. But is it really thinking? Particularly when there’s so much uncertainty about how our own brains work, and when generative A.I. arose out of attempts to map the way human neurons work, the case against A.I. performing a form of thinking is weaker than you might think.

Have a great weekend!

