Office Hours Recap! (November ’25)

Among the topics we covered:

Do I really need subplots?

Is it okay to query agents during the holidays?

Does it help to publish in anthologies and lit journals?

Publishing scams

If you get an agent, will they reconsider earlier manuscripts?

What if an agent’s list is full?

A.I. for editing vs. paid editors

What if you’ve run out of agents to query?

What help do writers overseas need in the U.S.?

Is it okay to query overseas agents?

What’s been the impact of book bans?

Alternatives to KDP for self-publishing

Are there rules for the time span of a MG novel?

The state of science fiction

