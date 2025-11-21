Has the Big 5 become the Big 6? (This week in books)

This week! Books!
Sourcebooks Cracks the Big Five – Katy Hershberger, Publishers Lunch – Lots of caveats here, as Sourcebooks is 75% owned by behemoth Penguin Random House, and as Jane Friedman noted in her newsletter, they do quite a few print deals with self-published authors who retain e-book rights. But it’s still a pretty impressive benchmark that Sourcebooks believes it has edged out existing Big 5 publisher Macmillan on print sales.
Lost in the plot: how would-be authors were fooled by AI staff and virtual offices in suspected global publishing scam – Kelly Burke, The Guardian – A close look at just some of the exploding number of A.I.-powered publishing scams out there.
Escape Artists
Alice Wong, Writer and Relentless Advocate for Disability Rights, Dies at 51 – Clay Risen, New York Times – Alice Wong, author of Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life and founder of the Disability Visibility Project, passed away this week.
She Has Taken 30 Years to Write a 7-Part Novel About 1 Day. It’s a Sensation. – Dennis Zhou, New York Times Magazine / Solvej Balle’s Novels Rewire the Time Loop – Katy Waldman, The New Yorker – This past week included November 18, the day Danish author Solvej Balle’s protagonist Tara Selter gets trapped in a time loop.
It’s Time To Put The “Where Are All The Male Novelists?” Debate To Bed – Eliza Clark, British Vogue – The “where are the male novelists at” debate should have never gotten out of bed to begin with (seriously, has anyone asking that question ever stepped foot in a bookstore?), but Eliza Clark does a job at putting back to sleep.
You’re Writing a Book. So Stop Writing a Movie. – Rebecca Makkai, SubMakk – While we live in a golden age of television, your writing can swiftly go awry if you write a novel as if you’re writing a movie or TV show. (via John Ochwat)
How To Be An Author: What’s Your Next Book About? – Kate McKean, Agents + Books – You’ve written a book. What should the next one be? Agent and author Kate McKean breaks it down.
Did You Know Mapmakers Used to Make Up Fake Towns in Order to Catch Plagiarists? – Mark Cooper-Jones and Jay Foreman – Lit Hub – There’s a centuries-old practice where mapmakers intentionally introduce tiny errors into their maps to be able to prove plagiarism.
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- Exit Strategy by Lee Child and Andrew Child
- The Strength of the Few by James Islington
- Nash Falls by David Baldacci
- The Widow by John Grisham
- The King’s Ransom by Janet Evanovich
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre
- How to Test Negative for Stupid by John Kennedy
- The Look by Michelle Obama with Meredith Koop
- 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin
- The American Revolution by Geoffrey C. Ward and Ken Burns
Young adult hardcover:
- Fake Skating by Lynn Painter
- If Only I Had Told Her by Laura Nowlin
- Bitten by Jordan Stephanie Gray
- Eternal Ruin by Tigest Girma
- Hour of the Pumpkin Queen by Megan Shepherd
Middle grade hardcover:
- The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
- The Court of the Dead by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro
- The Poisoned King by Katherine Rundell
- The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
- Pocket Bear by Katherine Applegate
This week on the blog
In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:
Elon Musk’s Grok AI tells users he is fitter than LeBron James and smarter than Leonardo da Vinci – Josh Taylor, The Guardian – Yes, I’m so, so glad the person designing a sycophantic A.I. chatbot has more access to resources than any other human being on the planet, thanks for asking.
