The spooky origins of Frankenstein (This week in BOOks)

Mary Shelley’s ‘Hideous Progeny’ – Miranda Seymour, New York Review of Books – How a nineteen-year-old prodigy went from telling ghost stories with Lord Byron near Lake Geneva during an infamous dark summer to writing one of the greatest and most enduring novels of all time.

Authors’ Class Action Lawsuit Against OpenAI Moves Ahead – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly – A consolidated class action lawsuit led by authors and the Authors Guild will move forward, as a judge ruled against OpenAI’s request to dismiss.

New Fund to Grant $50 Million to Literary Arts Orgs – Sam Spratford, Publishers Weekly – In the wake of the Trump administration stripping arts funding, a coalition of organizations is banding together to grant $50 million to nonprofit literary organizations.

Philip Pullman Brings Lyra’s Story to a Close – Sarah Lyall, New York Times – A profile of legendary author Philip Pullman as he brings Lyra Silvertongue’s story to an end.

Why I Give My Books Away For Free – Shane Hinton, LitHub – If what you really want is readers, should you simply give away your books?

Authors Who Sell Direct Are Winning the Long Game / More Thoughts on Direct Sales – Jane Friedman – Two very interesting posts from Jane Friedman about burgeoning opportunities for authors to bypass online retailers and sell to readers directly. It’s definitely worth subscribing to Jane’s newsletter, and I’m very curious to hear people’s experiences selling direct!

Bonus Q&A / Q&A Thursday: To Series or Not to Series – Kate McKean, Agents + Books – Literary agent and author Kate McKean weighs in on capturing platform in a query letter, when to try to make the leap from self-publishing to traditional, whether UK spelling matters when querying in the US, and how to pitch a series.

Best Children’s Books of 2025 – Publishers Weekly – I guess the year really is almost over because we’re already doing best-of lists.

The Counter Craft Halloween Horror Writing Guide – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft – In honor of the sale of his new horror novel (congrats, Lincoln!), a roundup of Lincoln Michel’s posts on writing horror.

How Artists Are Keeping ‘The Lost Art’ of Neon Signs Alive – Jason Koebler, 404 Media – I’m a big fan of neon, and I really enjoyed this profile of artists in L.A. who are keeping the art form alive.

