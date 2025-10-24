Are we in a book affordability crisis? (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Army of Bots: Deeper Into the Vortex of Nigerian Marketing Scams – Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware

Book Bans Continue to Threaten the Wellbeing of Authors – Karis Rogerson, Electric Lit

Publishing Sales Hit a Wall in July – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly

We’re in a Book Affordability Crisis – R. Nassor, Book Riot

How To Be An Author: Book or Books? – Kate McKean, Agents + Books

the mystery of the viral book flyer – Leigh Stein, Attention Economy

65 Essential Children’s Picture Books – The Atlantic

Hybrid Publishing Today Doesn’t Mean Just One Thing. That’s a Problem for Hybrids Seeking Legitimacy – Jane Friedman

The Hunt for the World’s Oldest Story – Manvir Singh, The New Yorker

Don’t Let the Publishing Industry Get You Down (It Happens to the Best of Us) – Maris Kreizman, LitHub –

This Bay Area tour is so popular, tickets are usually gone within minutes – Liam O’Donoghue, SFGate – Yes, it’s about a wastewater facility, and yes, it’s worth your time.

