Are we in a book affordability crisis? (This week in books)

This week! Books!
I’m still catching up after being out of town for a bit, so just links this week, but I’m hoping to return to a normal blogging cadence next week!
Army of Bots: Deeper Into the Vortex of Nigerian Marketing Scams – Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware
Book Bans Continue to Threaten the Wellbeing of Authors – Karis Rogerson, Electric Lit
Publishing Sales Hit a Wall in July – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly
We’re in a Book Affordability Crisis – R. Nassor, Book Riot
How To Be An Author: Book or Books? – Kate McKean, Agents + Books
the mystery of the viral book flyer – Leigh Stein, Attention Economy
65 Essential Children’s Picture Books – The Atlantic
Hybrid Publishing Today Doesn’t Mean Just One Thing. That’s a Problem for Hybrids Seeking Legitimacy – Jane Friedman
The Hunt for the World’s Oldest Story – Manvir Singh, The New Yorker
Don’t Let the Publishing Industry Get You Down (It Happens to the Best of Us) – Maris Kreizman, LitHub –
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- Gone Before Goodbye by Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben
- Remain by Nicholas Sparks with M. Night Shyamalan
- Mate by Ali Hazelwood
- The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown
- Alchemised by SenLinYu
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- Under Siege by Eric Trump
- 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin
- How to Test Negative for Stupid by John Kennedy
- 107 Days by Kamala Harris
- Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey
Young adult hardcover:
- Fake Skating by Lynn Painter
- Bitten by Jordan Stephanie Gray
- Hour of the Pumpkin Queen by Megan Shepherd
- Thorn Season by Kiera Azar
- Hekate: The Witch by Nikita Gill
Middle grade hardcover:
- The Court of the Dead by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro
- Troubling Tonsils! by Aaron Reynolds
- War Games by Alan Gratz
- The Poisoned King by Katherine Rundell
- The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
And finally:
This Bay Area tour is so popular, tickets are usually gone within minutes – Liam O’Donoghue, SFGate – Yes, it’s about a wastewater facility, and yes, it’s worth your time.
Have a great weekend!
