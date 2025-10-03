Anthropic settlement class now searchable (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Anthropic Copyright Settlement Website – If your book was pirated by Anthropic and you or your publisher registered your copyright within five years, you may be in the settlement class that’s eligible for $3,000 per book. You can search here, and the Authors Guild has more information on how to file a claim. If you don’t see your book in the settlement but did see it in the Atlantic database, you may want to double-check if your publisher properly registered the copyright.

The Publishing Industry Has a Gambling Problem – Tajja Isen, The Walrus – This is a well-written version of an evergreen “state of publishing” article that received quite a lot of attention in the past week. These pop up every year or two, and invariably posit that the publishing industry is risk averse, overly focused on past sales, and failing to stick with promising but modestly-selling authors for the long haul like they did in the Good Old Days (insert Toni Morrison, Cormac McCarthy, et al, but downplay recent examples like Percival Everett–who to be fair the article mentions–or Dan Brown, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Charlaine Harris). My take: It has always been thus.

For more detailed responses on this article, publicist Kathleen Schmidt and author Lincoln Michel discuss the way publishers are often in fact responding to retailers’ emphasis on sales track. The publishing industry starts to make more sense when you realize publishers have historically marketed to retailers via their sales teams more than they’ve marketed directly to consumers, for better or worse (currently worse).

Robert B. Barnett, Washington Master of the Book World Megadeal, Dies at 79 – Alexandra Alter and Elizabeth A. Harris, New York Times – Bob Barnett was a fascinating player in the book world, essentially functioning as a high-powered literary agent but being paid as a lawyer. Among his many clients were the Bushes, the Clintons, the Obamas, James Patterson, Mary Higgins Clark, and Khaled Hosseini.

Reading Rainbow Returns With New Host and Celebrity Guest Stars – Rachel Raposas, People – Reading Rainbow is returning, with Mychel Threets, known on TikTok as Mychel the Librarian, taking the helm.

S&S Launches Crossover Romance Imprint – Sam Spratford, Publishers Weekly – True “crossover” imprints straddling Young Adult and New Adult are increasingly A Thing.

Book Club Scams Are a Warning of Emerging AI Super-Scams – Jason Sanford, Genre Grapevine – If you received some over-the-top praise about your self-published book (including from someone impersonating me) you’re probably being scammed. Author Jason Sanford intentionally took the bait to see how these scammers attempt to draw people in with a hefty dose of A.I.

William Morris and the Ideal Book – Michael John Goodman, Print – A very cool look at artist/designer William Morris’s influence on book design.

Can Set Up and Backstory Actually Work in Chapter One? – Donald Maass, Writer Unboxed – Can you open with setup? Yes, if it has some impact on the protagonist in the scene at hand.

This New Garlic-Scented Book Wards Off Vampires While You Read – Angel Saunders, People – Jennifer L. Armentrout and Hellmann’s are producing a book that smells like garlic, which will go down as a case study on just how bananas marketing ideas need to be to gain traction in the year of our TikTok 2025.

OpenAI’s Sora Makes Disinformation Extremely Easy and Extremely Real – Tiffany Hsu, Stuart A. Thompson, and Steven Lee Myers, New York Times – Noted cancer curer Sam Altman and OpenAI have unleashed A.I. slop at scale with its new social app Sora. Good luck to all of us.

