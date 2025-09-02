Sometimes writing feels like dropping a pebble in the ocean

It seems these days like the glacial machinations of publishing are grinding ever more slowly. The near-infinite competition on Amazon is only being made worse by a cascade of A.I. slop. People spend hours a day with their hands are glued to their phones, staring into the glowing abyss.

It’s no wonder that I’m hearing from so many authors these days who are feeling like writing–and particularly pursuing publication–increasingly feels like an exercise in futility.

Heck, it can feel this way to me, too! I’m waiting on news about my most recent project, and my new creative project is more in the zone of “having some ideas” than “putting pen to paper.”

Why does writing sometimes feel like dropping a pebble in the ocean? Who would even notice the ripple?

Form from the ether

I’m learning Mandarin Chinese at the moment (stick with me, this is going somewhere). And, well, it’s difficult! Struggling to shape my mouth to make unfamiliar tones. Characters instead of letters. No tenses. Completely different sentence structures. Not even a direct translation for “yes” and “no.”

I’ve been at it for almost a year, most of the time feeling like I wasn’t really getting anywhere. But in these past few weeks… things started to click! I can now read Chinese characters a little bit. I’m starting to understand more of the Chinese that’s spoken around me.

After all those hours of studying, when it felt like I was trying to jam impossibilities into my non-pliant brain, something finally took shape. What had been amorphous all of a sudden become real.

That’s kind of what it’s like going down the writing path.

It’s a lot of work. Nothing happens. Then… all of a sudden something clicks and you have something you can read.

Earlier in my career, I wrote two novels, started querying agents, checked my email one morning in a dusty internet cafe in Peru, and all of a sudden found out I was going to be a published author. Other books I’ve written have stayed in the digital ether, never to take final form.

If you keep walking down the path, something will happen with your book too. It will take shape if you keep moving forward. (If you want it to.)

Searching for an oracle

But… what will happen, you might ask? What shape will it take?

These questions are often percolating when people come to me. Writers want an oracle who will tell them the reception their book will receive in the future.

Sadly, I’m not the oracle they seek. No one is. “Ask the moon and stars what will happen with your book,” I tell them. “I don’t know!” Oracles don’t exist.

It’s also worth slowing down and thinking about what we’re really asking. What’s the real question when we ask someone to tell us whether we should give up or keep going?

We want to end the agony of hope. We want to know whether it will have been worth it in the end. Basically, we want to pull the curtain and collapse the future into the present. We want to rush past the moment we’re experiencing.

And for what?

A book won’t save you

Nearly every author I know who’s been published by a traditional publisher has experienced a thud around their publication day.

The book is out. The world barely cares and keeps on spinning. You’re still you. You’ve accomplished an extremely difficult dream, so why does it feel a bit empty?

Holding your own book in your hands is an amazing feeling, but books don’t fill the void within. Neither does hitting the bestseller list or winning awards.

That sucking feeling on publication day is the insatiable void reasserting itself. So too are those questions the void whispers in our ears earlier in the process about whether writing a book is worth it. Whether anyone will care. Whether the dream will come true.

And if not even becoming the toast of the New York Times bestseller list will save us… why are we doing this again?

Pebbles in the ocean

The meaning you’re going to find in your book is not going to reveal itself at some point in the distant future. That meaning is also not subject to the whims of gatekeepers. It doesn’t really even matter whether your book gets published, though it probably doesn’t feel that way to you right now.

The meaning is already here, if you can stay attuned to it.

Because writing changes us for the better. Because we’re creating meaning out of that void. Because we’re leaving something behind that might make others feel less alone. Because we’re taking pain and turning it into light.

So yes. Sometimes it can feel like you’re dropping a pebble in a grand expanse of sea. It barely makes a ripple. That’s one way of looking at it.

But think about the pebble. Who knows what it’s going to encounter as it plunges into the watery depths?

Art: Der Mönch am Meer by Caspar David Friedrich