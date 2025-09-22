Rely on A.I. at your peril

Here’s my problem whenever I try to play a game of chess against a computer.

Inevitably, I start up a game and plug along just fine until, at a certain point, I get a bit stuck and feel unsure of my next move. The “hint” feature beckons… And who am I to resist its siren call?

The first time I hit the hint button, the computer will often reveal a good move I might have arrived at with enough time, but hey, I got lazy. Now that the hint bottle has been satisfactorily uncorked, what do I do next? I hit the hint button again. And again. And again.

Pretty soon I’m not even playing chess anymore. I’m just watching a computer play chess against itself.

This, to me, is part of the reason why I’m so hesitant to engage A.I. for anything creative, whether that’s writing or even summarizing my novels. Even if A.I. does a passable job of some facets of the writing process, why put your whole brain on hold for something so important?

Practical reasons against A.I.

We’re far enough into the A.I. boom that I’m starting to get clients and readers who are wondering whether it might be acceptable to use A.I. in some parts of the writing and publishing process.

What about using it as a brainstorming partner? What about letting it take the first cut of a query letter? What about just feeding it the novel and telling it to write a dreaded synopsis?

Before I get to the main point of this post, I want to note that there are lots of practical reasons to steer clear of A.I. for creative work:

Many literary agents and editors feel very strongly against A.I. for both ethical and practical reasons, and they may want nothing to do with projects where authors relied on A.I. Personally here, I’m not even anti-A.I. overall, but I would absolutely refuse to edit a manuscript or submission materials created primarily from A.I. There’s nothing interesting to me about shining robots’ shoes, metaphorically speaking.

Lots of non-publishing types have deep qualms about, among other things, the environmental impact of A.I., the consolidation of the tech industry, lack of guardrails, and the potential for human displacement. You could be souring your future audience on your project.

While the U.S. Copyright office released some guidance on utilizing A.I. for creative works, this is still a very underdeveloped and shifting area when it comes to legal precedent. You could potentially jeopardize your claims to your own work if you rely on A.I. excessively. (Please note: I’m not a publishing attorney and you should consult one if you are unsure here).

These are all well and valid, but it’s not the broader argument I want to make in this post.

For me the biggest issue with relying upon A.I. even with a synopsis is this:

Why would you want to outsource your life’s work to a digital parlor trick that can’t possibly capture your “secret sauce?”

The real reason not to use A.I.

It’s a well-established cliche that there’s nothing intelligent about artificial intelligence, but it’s really true. These programs are not intelligent.

No matter how uncannily they resemble human speech, large language models are not thinking. They’re not delivering insight. They are using backwards-looking information and immense computing power in order to deliver a response that sounds reasonable enough. And even OpenAI recently acknowledged that they will always hallucinate, even if they’ve only been trained on perfect data.

If you rely on A.I. to help you create, you might well get a “pretty decent” result. But there’s nothing about the publishing process that rewards “pretty decent.” You need to constantly be chasing excellence. Even the worst traditionally published book you can think of is better than what an A.I. program can currently output.

This doesn’t just go for writing the books themselves, I also think it goes for more mundane tasks you might want to outsource, like learning to effectively summarize your work.

Weave your own voice into your own pitch

Sure. Writing pitches, queries, synopses, and marketing copy can be very difficult and unpleasant.

So? And? You didn’t sign up for something easy when you started writing a book and decided to try to publish it!

If you’re seeking publication, it’s never been enough to simply write a book and let others take care of the rest. And one of the most important skills writers from time immemorial have needed to master is making their books sound awesome.

It’s crucial to not only learn to pitch your work effectively, but to sound like you’re excited about it too. You don’t have to be at Steve Ballmer pitching Microsoft in the ’80s levels of hype, but you need to sound like you’re standing behind your story with two feet.

A.I. is not going to weave your voice into your pitch in a way that conveys what makes your book really yours. It is not going to know the best parts to highlight, which word choices will make a paragraph sing. It’s not going to know which combination will send a shiver up a reader’s spine.

A.I. has its uses. Helping you write (and pitch) an awesome book is not yet one of them.

But even if it were good at it, why would you want to entrust your life’s work to ones and zeroes? At that point, you might as well just watch two computers play chess.

Art: A Two Year-old Steel Works by Charles John Holmes