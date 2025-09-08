Office Hours Recap! (September ’25)

Thanks so much to everyone who attended Office Hours last Thursday!

In case you missed it, you can watch the video above (if you’re reading via the newsletter, please click here to see it). I forgot to hit record at the start of the call, so it kind of jumps right in (whoops).

You need to be a subscriber to watch, so please enter your email address to see it.

Among the topics we covered:

Integrating backstory and exposition

Ageism in publishing

Managing beta reader feedback

Engaging readers through motivation

The definition of “speculative fiction”

Enhancing plot descriptions

Structuring queries for multiple POVs

How often do agents request synopses

Crafting concise high-concept pitches

You can navigate to specific sections of the call by hovering over the video like so:

To view the query letters, it may be helpful to view in full screen mode on a laptop or desktop by clicking this button:

and then this button:

Feedback welcome, particularly if there are any classes or events you’d like to see in the future.

Thanks again to everyone who participated! And make sure to subscribe if you want to join the next one.

I’ll be taking a Fall blog break the rest of this week and next week, but I’ll be back soon enough!

