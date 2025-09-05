Missing Anthony Bourdain’s point (This week in books)

This week! Books!
Thanks so much to everyone who attended last evening’s Office Hours! I hope to upload the recording to YouTube when I have a moment and will share that when it’s ready. Remember, Office Hours are exclusively for newsletter subscribers, so if you haven’t already, sign on up.
It’s been a busy week, so links only, but here are some articles that caught my eye from the past week:
Writer’s Digest 101 Best Websites for Writers 2025 – Writers Digest
An Open Letter on the Massacre in Gaza from an Editor in Israel – Uriel Kon, LitHub
‘Bourdainposting’ Misses the Point of Parts Unknown – Tres Dean, Vulture
Tough Categories: Five Top Book Editors on Publishing Memoir and Essay Collections – Alia Hanna Habib, Delivery & Acceptance
What hath thou wrought? – Kate McKean, Agents and Books – “You don’t get your money back from the store for the turkey because you overcooked it or your oven is wonky. It’s done and you move on.”
A Book Lover’s Guide to Exploring Paris – Vivian Song, Thrillist
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- Katabasis by R.F. Kuang
- The Surrogate Mother by Freida McFadden
- The Color of Death by Trey Gowdy with Christopher Greyson
- Quicksilver by Callie Hart
- Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
- The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt
- Breakneck by Dan Wang
- The Idaho Four by James Patterson and Vicky Ward
- On Power by Mark R. Levin
Young adult hardcover:
- Hour of the Pumpkin Queen by Megan Shepherd
- Dream by the Shadows by Logan Karlie
- Immortal Consequences by I.V. Marie
- A Theory of Dreaming by Ava Reid
- Glorious Rivals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Middle grade hardcover:
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Refugee by Alan Gratz
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
- The School for Thieves by Peter Burns
- Dream by Barbara O’Connor
This week on the blog
In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:
And keep up with the discussion in all the places!
- Follow me on Bluesky
- Check out the Bransforums
And finally:
If you have any interest in sports at all you probably heard about Pablo Torre’s bombshell report on Kawhi Leonard’s allegedly salary cap circumventing deal with a defunct green energy company, but the full report is worth a watch, both for its sprawling connections to so many cultural currents as well as Torre’s innovative delivery:
Have a great weekend!
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Photo:
Comments
abc says
I haven’t been able to go to the office hours yet, but I’m excited about attending one in the future. I’m so glad I’ll be able to watch on YouTube.
Petrea Burchard says
Office hour(s) was great! I enjoyed everyone’s questions and your answers.
If you put it on youtube, will it require a sign-in? I didn’t realize the recording was for youtube, not sure I want my query letter out there!