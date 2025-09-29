A modest proposal.

The submission process in the publishing industry these days is increasingly broken. Many literary agents have long had a “no response means no” policy on query letters, but now the shoe is on the other foot and many editors at publishing houses are straying into “no response means no” policy, leaving agents in the lurch.

Even Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp recently acknowledged the problem. As Jane Friedman recently summarized his recent remarks at the People of Publishing conference, “Karp said he knows that one of agents’ pet peeves is when they get ghosted by editors and wait weeks (or longer) for a response on material. He’s been pushing a three-week standard for responses but also asked agents to accept ‘not for me’ as a good-enough answer, rather than solicit a longer explanation as to why.”

While in some ways it’s tempting to revel in agents getting a taste of their own medicine, ultimately “no response means no” is bad for authors coming and going. Authors are left in a mind-numbing limbo, unsure whether to move forward or keep waiting for a response that may never arrive.

It’s long past time for the publishing industry to reform its submission standards.

I have experienced publishing submissions from all sides. I read a mountain of slush as a literary agent, and I’ve had to send query letters as an author. I believe I have a handle on what’s reasonable to expect all around.

Here’s my proposal for a Publishing Submission Bill of Rights. Let me know what you think is missing or needs changing in the comments!

Article 1 – If you are a publishing professional who’s open for submissions, you owe everyone who follows your submission guidelines a timely response – Non-responses slow down authors and agents as they wait for a response that may never arrive, turning submission timelines into an eternity. “No response means no” pollutes the commons. It bogs down writing careers and erodes trust. If you don’t want to respond to everyone who submits to you, either close your submissions or raise the barrier for entry by narrowing the aperture of which submissions you’ll accept or when you’ll accept them.

Article 2 – If you are an author or agent who doesn’t follow submission guidelines, you are not entitled to a response – All submission guidelines should be clearly, publicly posted. If agents and authors fail to follow them or try to bypass the procedures, they are not owed a response.

Article 3 – One month for queries and two months for manuscripts is an acceptable timeline unless otherwise agreed – If you’re a publishing professional who can’t stay on top of incoming submissions you should close for submissions, get more assistance, or request fewer manuscripts. Again, it’s unfair to authors to leave them in limbo with hazy timelines. (I’m a bit more lenient than Jonathan Karp here, but three weeks would be amazing!).

Article 4 – “Thanks but not for me” is not only an acceptable submission response, it’s better than saying something just to say something – The submission system should reward timeliness and clarity over detailed feedback. Agents and editors should not feel pressure to say anything other than “no.” It’s much worse when agents and editors give ill-thought-through “say something just to say something” feedback that can lead authors astray. “Thanks but not for me” is 100% sufficient. Constructive feedback beyond that is appreciated, but not mandatory.

Article 5 – If you receive “thanks but not for me,” you are not owed further clarification. Don’t ask. – Don’t bog down the process or put undue pressure on agents and editors who simply say “not for me.” If they only have a gut feeling and don’t have anything helpful to add, don’t follow-up. Just move on.

Article 6 – The American Association of Literary Agents should convene a “Publishing Terminology Convention” to standardize submission procedures and definitions – Ask ten different agents what a synopsis is and how it should be formatted and an author is likely to receive ten different answers. What belongs in a proposal? What are appropriate guidelines for comp titles? It is ridiculously confusing for authors to have to adjust their materials based on conflicting guidelines and standards. The AALA can play a role in bringing order to to this discombobulated process, which would make authors’ lives much easier and ensure consistency and order in agents’ query inboxes.

What do you think? Is this sufficient to reform the system?

Art: First four Americana stamps issued in 1977 by United States Postal Service