Literary tourism is taking off (This week in books)

Return of the Nigerian Prince: A New Twist on Book Marketing Scams – Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware – Publishing scams are absolutely rampant right now (including someone impersonating me). Spread the word and be careful out there!

SDCC 2025: Comics Reclaim the Spotlight in Hollywood’s Absence – Heidi MacDonald, Publishers Weekly – As Hollywood pulls back from Comic-Con, in many ways the convention is returning to its roots in comic books.

Ready to “Book” Your Next Trip? How Literary Tourism Became the Hottest Vacation Trend – Rachel Chang, Thrillist – As Christine Pride posted here a few weeks back, literary tourism–including writing retreats–are a hot vacation trend.

How to Take Criticism – Jeanne Kisacky, Writer Unboxed – Taking criticism to improve your work: important but difficult!

Viable and Fun: An Interview with Speaking Agent Charles Yao – Alia Hanna Habib, Delivery & Acceptance – You probably know about literary agents, but did you know about speaking agents?

10,000 Books Just Got Delivered! Now What? – Darcy Pattison, Indie Kids Books – Some valuable advice for marketing self-published children’s books.

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

Wonder by R.J. Palacio Refugee by Alan Gratz Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell Odder by Katherine Applegate Growing Home by Beth Ferry

They Saw Their Neighbors Taken Away by ICE. Then They Made a Plan. – Michelle Goldberg, New York Times – An inspiring look at grassroots organizing in the face of horrific disappearances.

