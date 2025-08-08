Is the rapid release self-publishing era ending? (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Are We Nearing the End of Rapid Release? Q&A with Johnny B. Truant – Jane Friedman – This interview only available for premium subscribers of Jane Friedman’s blog/newsletter (which I’d recommend), but Jane had a fascinating conversation with Johnny B. Truant, the host of The Self-Publishing Podcast, who argues A.I. may upend the longstanding algorithm-gaming self-publishing strategy of releasing books rapid fire in favor of artisanal approaches and long-term relationships with readers.

killer comps – Leigh Stein, Attention Economy – A guest post by literary critic Lisa Levy on what makes for good comps. Some very good advice here!

Rare copy of The Hobbit sells for ‘record-breaking’ sum – Clara Bullock and Chloe Harcombe, BBC – If you had a spare £43,000 on your hands this week you could have gotten your hands on an extremely rare well-preserved first edition of The Hobbit.

Rendering Revealed for Flatiron Building’s Residential Conversion in Flatiron District, Manhattan – Michael Young and Matt Pruznick, YIMBY – Visiting the Macmillan offices in the iconic Flatiron building in Manhattan was still a singular “holy crap I’m really here” moment in every young publishing employee’s journey. Sadly, after sixty years of occupancy, Macmillan decamped in 2019 and now the Flatiron Building is getting converted into condos. Another era has ended.

Zero Tolerance – Andrea Long Chu, Vulture – Currently in Andrea Long Chu’s crosshairs: Thomas Chatterton Williams and a strain of liberal thought that is quite concerned with cancel culture but can’t seem to stomach criticism.

How To Be A Resilient Writer – Charlie Jane Anders, Happy Dancing – Some awesome tips on weather creative ups and downs.

Publicity is Dead. Long Live Publicity! – Kathleen Schmidt, Publishing Confidential – Lots of people are declaring the death of PR in our slop era. Prematurely, as Kathleen Schmidt argues.

Long Beach will open up its e-book library so teens from other states can read banned books – Natalie Canalis, Long Beach Post – The Los Angeles area continues to be at the forefront of resisting the current regime, including Long Beach opening up its e-book library so teens across the country can access banned books.

How a Dungeons & Dragons Joke Led to a Best-Selling Romance Novel – MJ Franklin, New York Times – I had not come across the phenomenon known as Tusk Love prior to Comic-Con, so imagine my surprise as I spied a massive banner showing an orc about to make out with a maiden at the Penguin Random House booth. MJ Franklin profiles the unlikely path of a running Dungeons & Dragons joke in the web series Critical Role into a bestselling novel.

What triggers lightning? Exploding stars. – Philip Plait, Bad Astronomy – In the “science can be stranger than fiction” realm, while know the conditions where lightning happens, the trigger has remained mysterious. Would you believe cosmic rays from exploding stars?

