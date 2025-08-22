Important: Did Anthropic pirate your book? Register for class action lawsuit info (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Anthropic AI Class Action: Important Information for Authors – Authors Guild – Very important for authors whose books may have been pirated by Anthropic. Make sure to register with the court-appointed class counsel to receive more information about the class action lawsuit that could result in billions of damages.

Sally Rooney could be arrested under Terrorism Act after pledging royalties to Palestine Action – Ella Creamer, The Guardian – Sally Rooney, a real one, is risking arrest and censorship for continuing to donate royalties to Palestine Action, a group labeled a terrorist organization by the British government for spray painting two RDF airplanes.

Why Magic, Dragons and Explicit Sex Are in Bookstores Everywhere – Alexandra Alter, New York Times – A little over a decade after Fifty Shades of Grey went from Twilight fan-fiction to bestseller lists, a significant chunk of the current romantasy boom is being driven by Harry Potter fan-fiction.

Hugo, Lodestar, and Astounding Awards Winners – Locus Mag – Congrats to the winners of these prestigious awards for science fiction!

Google Launches Personalized Gemini Storybook App to Industry Concern – Joanne O’Sullivan, Publishers Weekly – Google launched Gemini storybook, which will churn out a picture book with narration based on simple prompts. I’ve tried it, and found the results to be a very-typically A.I. mix of “kind of amazing” and “deeply strange.” Industry groups are concerned at the lack of adequate guardrails for material intended to be consumed by children.

Chinese literature is tough to find in English. One editor hopes to change that – Andrew Limbong, NPR – The United States market is notoriously insular, and translated books can be a challenge. Chinese literature in particular is very difficult to find. Han Zhang at Riverhead is trying to change that.

You Met Grandma at a Keg Party? The Rich Order $100,000 Memoirs for Family Only. – Rachel Louise Ensign, Wall Street Journal – Ghostwritten memoirs are apparently the new must-have accessory for rich boomers.

New Video Game, ‘Tiny Bookshop,’ Has Booksellers Talking (and Playing) – Claire Kirch, Publishers Weekly – Ever dreamed of owning a bookstore but don’t want to lose all your money? There’s a new video game just for you.

What my health journey taught me about reaching readers – Dan Blank, The Creative Shift – After a recent health challenge, Dan Blank did what any creative person who wants to get something done must do: he made a plan to change and stuck to it.

Bulldozing Gaza – Adam Tooze, Chartbook – Historian Adam Tooze uses the horrific ongoing razing of Gaza to look at how the innocuous-seeming bulldozer is intimately bound up in western settler colonialism and warfare.

