Anthropic settles its piracy lawsuit (This week in books)

This week! Books!
I’m running a bit behind this Friday morning, so we’ll have links (mostly) without captions this week. But in the meantime, don’t forget about my second Office Hours on September 4 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, exclusively for newsletter subscribers!
Anthropic Settles Major AI Copyright Suit Brought by Authors – Annelise Levy and Aruni Soni, Bloomberg Law – Huge news as Anthropic has reached a settlement with authors over pirating e-books to train A.I. Terms haven’t been revealed, but are expected to be made public next week.
Publishing Industry Sales Saw Modest Gains in 2024 – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly
Simon & Schuster Leader to Step Down – Elizabeth A. Harris, New York Times
Is Your Amazon Book Page Doing Its Job? – Penny Sansevieri, Writers Helping Writers
Elizabeth Gilbert’s Latest Epiphanies – Jia Tolentino, The New Yorker
A Tale of Sex and Intrigue in Imperial Kyoto – Lauren Groff, The Atlantic
Indie Presses Provide a Haven for Midlist Authors – Claire Kirch, Publishers Weekly
Meet the L.A. sisters ushering in a new era of YA literature – Lauren Harvey, Los Angeles Times
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- Quicksilver by Callie Hart
- The Surrogate Mother by Freida McFadden
- The End of the World As We Know It by Christopher Golden and Brian Keene
- Love Arranged by Lauren Asher
- On Wings of Blood by Briar Boleyn
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
- The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt
- The Idaho Four by James Patterson and Vicky Ward
- On Power by Mark R. Levin
- Black AF History by Michael Harriot
Young adult hardcover:
- Hour of the Pumpkin Queen by Megan Shepherd
- A Theory of Dreaming by Ava Reid
- Glorious Rivals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Immortal Consequences by I.V. Marie
Middle grade hardcover:
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Refugee by Alan Gratz
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
- Odder by Katherine Applegate
- The Misfits: A Royal Conundrum by Lisa Yee
This week on the blog
In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:
And keep up with the discussion in all the places!
- Follow me on Bluesky
- Check out the Bransforums
And finally:
Disney and the Decline of America’s Middle Class – Daniel Currell, New York Times – A really great look at the middle class getting priced out of Disney World, and a much better and well-reported version of what I was trying to say here.
Have a great weekend!
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Photo: The Huntington, San Marino, CA. Follow me on Instagram!
Comments
abc says
I love Jia Tolentino. I just came here to say that. Also, though, that Elizabeth Gilbert book sounds wild!