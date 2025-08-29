Anthropic settles its piracy lawsuit (This week in books)

This week! Books!

I’m running a bit behind this Friday morning, so we’ll have links (mostly) without captions this week. But in the meantime, don’t forget about my second Office Hours on September 4 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, exclusively for newsletter subscribers!

Anthropic Settles Major AI Copyright Suit Brought by Authors – Annelise Levy and Aruni Soni, Bloomberg Law – Huge news as Anthropic has reached a settlement with authors over pirating e-books to train A.I. Terms haven’t been revealed, but are expected to be made public next week.

Publishing Industry Sales Saw Modest Gains in 2024 – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly

Simon & Schuster Leader to Step Down – Elizabeth A. Harris, New York Times

Is Your Amazon Book Page Doing Its Job? – Penny Sansevieri, Writers Helping Writers

Elizabeth Gilbert’s Latest Epiphanies – Jia Tolentino, The New Yorker

A Tale of Sex and Intrigue in Imperial Kyoto – Lauren Groff, The Atlantic

Indie Presses Provide a Haven for Midlist Authors – Claire Kirch, Publishers Weekly

Meet the L.A. sisters ushering in a new era of YA literature – Lauren Harvey, Los Angeles Times

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally:

Disney and the Decline of America’s Middle Class – Daniel Currell, New York Times – A really great look at the middle class getting priced out of Disney World, and a much better and well-reported version of what I was trying to say here.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: The Huntington, San Marino, CA. Follow me on Instagram!