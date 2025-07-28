Office Hours for newsletter subscribers on August 7!

If you have tried booking a consultation with me lately, you have likely noticed that my schedule is more crowded than the bar at a writing conference.

In order to help out more writers who have pressing questions, I’m going to be hosting office hours–well, an office hour–via Google Meet on Thursday, August 7 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Drop by and get your questions answered!

This event is exclusive for newsletter subscribers and I’ll be sending the invite to join via e-mail, so if you haven’t already subscribed, now is the time to do so! You can use this form on the site…

Or click here if you’re reading from a feed reader.

Feel free to ask me anything, within reason. While I won’t be doing any pre-call editing, I may be able to give you a rough first impression of an opening page or query letter if you’re willing to share said materials publicly.

I may not be able to get to every question depending on how many people join the call; apologies in advance if this is the case. And bear with me as I work out the kinks in how to organize these.

I’m really looking forward to meeting more readers virtually, and can’t wait to hear what’s on everyone’s mind! And if this one goes well, maybe we can make this a monthly event.

Let me know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments!

