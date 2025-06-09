Think more about whether you like a prospective agent than whether the agent will like you

Researching literary agents is an absolutely crucial step in the traditional publishing process, and I personally believe there are no good shortcuts.

You’re essentially searching for a (hopefully) long term business partner who will have enormous influence over your burgeoning literary career. A good agent can help you immensely. A bad agent is worse than having no agent.

And there’s not a whole lot of information to go on as you embark on this process. There’s only so much you can learn going in.

Too many authors approach the agent search trying to answer the question: Do I think this agent will like me?

And sure, that’s the orientation that’s broadly cultivated by the industry. Agents post their overly specific manuscript wish lists and list their million pet peeves, creating the impression that the key to entry into the kingdom of traditional publishing is to align yourself with agents’ very narrow preferences.

In truth, the real question you should be asking is: Do I like this prospective agent?

The problems with “Do I think this agent will like me?”

Now, there is one “Do I think this agent will like me”-adjacent question that you do need to ask: You need to make sure the prospective agent represents your book’s category/genre.

Agents specialize, and if you have written a category they don’t represent, it’s likely going to be a non-starter.

But don’t be too narrow about this. Your task is not to make sure the agent represents steampunk detective family dramas set in space; just make sure they represent science fiction and leave it at that. Err on the side of casting a wide net.

Beyond that, here’s the thing: you’re never going to be able to guess whether an agent will like your book or not. Heck, they might not even know they’re looking for your book until they see it. So don’t even try to guess!

Instead, it’s much more helpful to prioritize your search based on the prospective agents you like. Here’s why.

Turn the search around

Remember: you’re looking for a business partner. In order for that to work well, you need chemistry. You need a connection. And often a creative connection goes hand in hand with a personal connection.

You have no way of knowing who is going to vibe with you. But you absolutely can develop some instincts around who you vibe with.

Read interviews, take a gander at social media profiles, watch panels the agent has participated in. Who do you have a good feeling about? Who seems like someone you’d want to work with?

Who represents your favorite books? Even if they’re not in your precise category or genre, take note of it. There may be a helpful overlap in sensibility.

Prioritize the agents you have a good feeling about, even if what you’ve written is quite different from their list. As long as they represent your category, they’re fair game. And your instincts might be picking up on a sensibility that could presage a happy match.

Once again: err on the side of casting a wide net. Prioritize people you have a good feeling about. The worst anyone can do is say no or ignore you.

You never know who’s going to connect with your work. But you can figure out who you have a good feeling about and that’s literally half the battle.

How this advice worked for me

I have lived this advice as an author.

When I was querying Jacob Wonderbar and the Cosmic Space Kapow, I was a literary agent myself and had a robust network. I queried a bunch of agents I knew personally. And they all rejected me!

At the time, one of my favorite recently published books was The Book Thief by Marcus Zusak. Now, this novel had absolutely nothing to do with mine (which formed the basis of my personalization in my query letter). It was a YA World War II novel with death as a narrator… my book was a wacky space adventure. But it had an overall sensibility I really vibed with. So I queried Zusak’s agent, Catherine Drayton at InkWell.

Her most prominent middle grade series at the time was Ranger’s Apprentice, which, again, was quite different from Jacob Wonderbar. But I knew she represented middle grade, so I went with the vibe. Had I gotten hung up on whether Catherine was into wacky middle grade space adventures, I might not have queried her and who knows what would have happened!

Lo and behold, we clicked, and she sold my trilogy to Dial Books at Penguin.

It’s tempting to try to predict what will happen when you’re querying and it’s easy to start second-guessing yourself. But you’ll never know in advance what will happen.

Go with the feeling, trust your instincts, cast a wide net. You’ll never know who will end up being the one.

