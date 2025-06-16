It’s tough out there right now

One of my favorite truisms about the publishing industry is that no matter what year it is, the golden era was always twenty years ago. There’s a perennial sense of doom in this business that’s belied by the fact that major publishers have been humming along making tidy–if unspectacular–profits for decades.
I’ve long maintained that the golden age for authors is actually right now. The traditional publishing industry is still alive and well, and writers who are shut out of the traditional path or want to go their own way have robust options for self-publishing and expanding avenues for hybrid publishing.
But I’m not going to lie. Right now, at this particularly moment in time? It feels really tough out there.
Publishing has always marked time at a pace that a sloth would find glacial, but things are taking longer than ever. I mean forreeeevvvveeeeer. I keep hearing from authors at every stage of the process who are struggling for even the barest movement.
Editors are taking epochs to get back to even very prominent literary agents, if they are getting back to them at all. Many agents are sitting on several Mount Everests worth of slush. Books are still selling, but when they do it feels even more like a minor miracle.
There are more books than ever chasing increasingly distracted readers. The publishing industry has still not returned to a post-pandemic normal (unless this is just the new normal). Young publishing professionals are struggling to find a foothold in their career.
Self-publishing remains a viable alternative path, but there’s now a deluge of outright A.I. slop and slop-adjacent books. You’re starting to see insane stories like authors using A.I. assistance to crank out dozens of titles a year because that’s what the algorithms reward.
If the existing landscape weren’t tough enough, scams are rampant and you may feel like you’re dodging them like raindrops.
What can you, the author, do about this? Well, you can focus on what you can control. Here are some resources that might help:
- Don’t rush – Particularly if you’re pursuing traditional publication, there’s just no incentive to rush. Get good editing, take your time revising, and only query agents when you’re really, truly ready.
- The key to book marketing: Do what you’re best at – In the face of so much noise and competition, it might be tempting to break your back marketing. Definitely do what you can to give yourself and your book a boost, but it’s better to focus on one or two things you’re going to enjoy than to try and do everything.
- Get in tune with your writing goals – Rather than pinning your hopes on bestsellerdom, stay focused on why you’re doing this and what’s really important to you.
- Ten Commandments for the Happy Writer – No book will solve your problems. Avoid playing the “if only” game and try to enjoy every stage of the process.
Most importantly: Know you’re not alone! It’s not just you. It’s not a referendum on the worthiness of your book.
It’s just tough out there.
Art: Coastal landscape with shipping in a tempestuous sea by Peter van de Velde
Comments
Cate says
I swear, no matter what level of doomsday publishing is in, you always seem to make me feel better after reading one of your posts on the subject. Thank you for being there for us.
Nathan Bransford says
I’m happy to hear that!
Melissa says
Wow–this advice is so relevant and uplifting! I’m grateful to have you as one of the voices in my head, as I keep tippy tapping on my keyboard. You probably have no idea how many people you are supporting, since I definitely read everything you send out but don’t always respond. Thanks for all your wisdom and energy!
Nathan Bransford says
I appreciate the note, keep on tippy tapping!
Oluseyi Onabanjo says
Hey Nathan and I trust all goes (relatively) well? Thanks, this particular post feels timely, and I really appreciate the suggestions and resources you rounded it out with. I will be forwarding this to friends who are also querying (and of course, also pulling their hair out.) Stay well, best regards, and thanks again. Seyi
Nathan Bransford says
Thanks for spreading the word!
eva says
Thanks Nathan, you always have something good to say.
I’m still writing for pleasure.
Nathan Bransford says
Thank you!
Peter Jay says
It has always been tough.
It has always been a long-odds game – all of the arts are.
The problem is that you have to rely on other people’s opinions.
Writing is a solo sport but you need other people’s opinions to be on your side in order to progress.
In other solo sports: golf, tennis, darts, snooker – your scores determine whether or not you are any good. If you keep winning you will rise to the top – if you keep losing you will not and nor should you.
But in writing, being good is not enough – other people have to think you are good – it is just their opinion.
But don’t knock it. Opinions we all have them. A song that I love, you may think is noise. A book that I adore, you may find unreadable and give up after two pages. My not to be missed television series may have you switching channels after five minutes.