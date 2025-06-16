It’s tough out there right now

One of my favorite truisms about the publishing industry is that no matter what year it is, the golden era was always twenty years ago. There’s a perennial sense of doom in this business that’s belied by the fact that major publishers have been humming along making tidy–if unspectacular–profits for decades.

I’ve long maintained that the golden age for authors is actually right now. The traditional publishing industry is still alive and well, and writers who are shut out of the traditional path or want to go their own way have robust options for self-publishing and expanding avenues for hybrid publishing.

But I’m not going to lie. Right now, at this particularly moment in time? It feels really tough out there.

Publishing has always marked time at a pace that a sloth would find glacial, but things are taking longer than ever. I mean forreeeevvvveeeeer. I keep hearing from authors at every stage of the process who are struggling for even the barest movement.

Editors are taking epochs to get back to even very prominent literary agents, if they are getting back to them at all. Many agents are sitting on several Mount Everests worth of slush. Books are still selling, but when they do it feels even more like a minor miracle.

There are more books than ever chasing increasingly distracted readers. The publishing industry has still not returned to a post-pandemic normal (unless this is just the new normal). Young publishing professionals are struggling to find a foothold in their career.

Self-publishing remains a viable alternative path, but there’s now a deluge of outright A.I. slop and slop-adjacent books. You’re starting to see insane stories like authors using A.I. assistance to crank out dozens of titles a year because that’s what the algorithms reward.

If the existing landscape weren’t tough enough, scams are rampant and you may feel like you’re dodging them like raindrops.

What can you, the author, do about this? Well, you can focus on what you can control. Here are some resources that might help:

Don’t rush – Particularly if you’re pursuing traditional publication, there’s just no incentive to rush. Get good editing, take your time revising, and only query agents when you’re really, truly ready.

– Particularly if you’re pursuing traditional publication, there’s just no incentive to rush. Get good editing, take your time revising, and only query agents when you’re really, truly ready. The key to book marketing: Do what you’re best at – In the face of so much noise and competition, it might be tempting to break your back marketing. Definitely do what you can to give yourself and your book a boost, but it’s better to focus on one or two things you’re going to enjoy than to try and do everything.

– In the face of so much noise and competition, it might be tempting to break your back marketing. Definitely do what you can to give yourself and your book a boost, but it’s better to focus on one or two things you’re going to enjoy than to try and do everything. Get in tune with your writing goals – Rather than pinning your hopes on bestsellerdom, stay focused on why you’re doing this and what’s really important to you.

– Rather than pinning your hopes on bestsellerdom, stay focused on why you’re doing this and what’s really important to you. Ten Commandments for the Happy Writer – No book will solve your problems. Avoid playing the “if only” game and try to enjoy every stage of the process.

Most importantly: Know you’re not alone! It’s not just you. It’s not a referendum on the worthiness of your book.

It’s just tough out there.

Art: Coastal landscape with shipping in a tempestuous sea by Peter van de Velde