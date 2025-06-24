Impersonation scams

Hi everyone, just a quick note that I’ve become aware of scammers who are impersonating me and reaching out to authors of self-published books with A.I. generated messages. I do not use a gmail.com email address in my work.

If you are ever uncertain whether you’re really corresponding with me, reach out to me via my form or reply to one of my newsletters.

Publishing scams are rampant these days, and I highly recommend subscribing to Writer Beware and familiarizing yourself with red flags. Be careful out there!