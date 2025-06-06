An Unbound mess (This week in books)

This week! Books!
After Unbound’s Collapse, Boundless Faces Uphill Battle to Rebuild Trust – Ed Nawotka, Publishers Weekly / Unbound/Boundless Co-Founder Apologizes After Resignation – Katy Hershberger, Publishers Lunch – After Unbound collapsed, reformed as Boundless, and failed to make their authors whole, they’ve become a case study and cautionary tale about how publishing bankruptcies can leave authors in the lurch.
Audiobook Sales Rose 13% in 2024, to $2.2 Billion – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly – The explosive growth of audiobooks shows no signs of stopping.
What Happens When People Don’t Understand How AI Works – Tyler Austin Harper, The Atlantic – I find it mystifying how many people are treating ChatGPT as an oracle these days.
Book Threads is Toxic. It Shouldn’t Be. – Kathleen Schmidt, Publishing Confidential – I largely logged off of Threads months ago for this very reason.
What Hot Dragon-Riders and Fornicating Faeries Say About What Women Want Now – Anna Louie Sussman, WSJ – Romantasy teaching women what they want from romance in real life? Sure, why not.
Novels Inspired by Opinion Polls? They’re Here, and They’re Weird – Elisabeth Egan, The New York Times – Tom Comitta’s People’s Choice Literature is a pretty wild experiment in giving readers what they want and don’t want… literally.
Summer Reading Challenges Aren’t Just for Kids – Anna Diamond – The New York Times – I’m a little dubious that reading programs/challenges for adults are an actual trend (haven’t they been around forever?), but it’s nice to see what bookstores and librarians are up to.
Luck and timing – Erin Bowman – From the Desk of Erin Bowman – A really great reminder on the vagaries of this business we’ve chosen.
Productive Terror: Ten Very Different Writers on How They Got Their Books Done – Alia Hanna Habib, Delivery & Acceptance – One of the great things about being an agent is seeing how
‘The Mozart of the attention economy’: why MrBeast is the world’s biggest YouTube star – Mark O’Connell, The Guardian – A genuinely interesting examination of the rise of Mr. Beast and what he says about, well, us.
