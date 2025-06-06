An Unbound mess (This week in books)

This week! Books!

I’m experimenting with a new hybrid format with the links with titles, publications, and commentary when applicable. Let me know what you think!

After Unbound’s Collapse, Boundless Faces Uphill Battle to Rebuild Trust – Ed Nawotka, Publishers Weekly / Unbound/Boundless Co-Founder Apologizes After Resignation – Katy Hershberger, Publishers Lunch – After Unbound collapsed, reformed as Boundless, and failed to make their authors whole, they’ve become a case study and cautionary tale about how publishing bankruptcies can leave authors in the lurch.

Audiobook Sales Rose 13% in 2024, to $2.2 Billion – Jim Milliot, Publishers Weekly – The explosive growth of audiobooks shows no signs of stopping.

What Happens When People Don’t Understand How AI Works – Tyler Austin Harper, The Atlantic – I find it mystifying how many people are treating ChatGPT as an oracle these days.

Book Threads is Toxic. It Shouldn’t Be. – Kathleen Schmidt, Publishing Confidential – I largely logged off of Threads months ago for this very reason.

What Hot Dragon-Riders and Fornicating Faeries Say About What Women Want Now – Anna Louie Sussman, WSJ – Romantasy teaching women what they want from romance in real life? Sure, why not.

Novels Inspired by Opinion Polls? They’re Here, and They’re Weird – Elisabeth Egan, The New York Times – Tom Comitta’s People’s Choice Literature is a pretty wild experiment in giving readers what they want and don’t want… literally.

Summer Reading Challenges Aren’t Just for Kids – Anna Diamond – The New York Times – I’m a little dubious that reading programs/challenges for adults are an actual trend (haven’t they been around forever?), but it’s nice to see what bookstores and librarians are up to.

Luck and timing – Erin Bowman – From the Desk of Erin Bowman – A really great reminder on the vagaries of this business we’ve chosen.

Productive Terror: Ten Very Different Writers on How They Got Their Books Done – Alia Hanna Habib, Delivery & Acceptance – One of the great things about being an agent is seeing how

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally:

‘The Mozart of the attention economy’: why MrBeast is the world’s biggest YouTube star – Mark O’Connell, The Guardian – A genuinely interesting examination of the rise of Mr. Beast and what he says about, well, us.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: Shanghai, China. Photo by me.