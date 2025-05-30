A devastating censorship ruling (This week in books)

The last few weeks! Books!

Appeals Court Reverses Ruling in Texas Book Ban Case – Nathalie op de Beeck, Publishers Weekly – An extremely disappointing ruling that could open the door to more governmental censorship, written in an infuriatingly glib tone.

Pulitzer Prizes: 2025 Winners List – The New York Times. For books:

Did the Pulitzer Board just overrule the Jury to give Percival Everett the prize? – Drew Broussard, Lit Hub

‘Heart Lamp’ Wins 2025 International Booker Prize – Sam Spratford, Publishers Weekly

NEA Literary Grants Terminated, Staff Depart as Trump Proposes Eliminating the Agency – Sophia Stewart, Publishers Weekly

The Fyre Fest of BookTok – Taylor Lorenz, User Mag

writer cons – Leigh Stein, Attention Economy – A more sympathetic take on A Million Lives in Baltimore. It’s not easy launching reader-oriented conferences.

Everyone Is Cheating Their Way Through College – James D. Walsh, Intelligencer

The Rise of the Submission Industrial Complex – Benjamin Davis, Lit Hub

Agatha Christie, Who Died in 1976, Will See You in Class – Amelia Nierenberg, The New York TImes

Kazuo Ishiguro Reflects on Never Let Me Go, 20 Years Later – Kazuo Ishiguro, Lit Hub

From Family Tradition to Global Self-Published Sensation: The 20-Year Journey of The Elf on the Shelf – Chanda A. Bell, Writers Digest

Can Literary Agents Change Literature? – Kate McKean, Agents and Books

Newspapers Are Recommending AI-Hallucinated Novels – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft

At Least Two Newspapers Syndicated AI Garbage – Damon Beres and Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic

How Taylor Jenkins Reid Became a Publishing Powerhouse – Lucy Feldman, Time

Readers Annoyed When Fantasy Novel Accidentally Leaves AI Prompt in Published Version, Showing Request to Copy Another Writer’s Style – Victor Tangermann, Futurism

5 Reasons a Literary Agent Isn’t Going to Steal Your Story, Make Millions, and Cut You Out – Sarah Chauncey, Jane Friedman

Why Silicon Valley’s Most Powerful People Are So Obsessed With Hobbits – Michiko Kakutani, The New York Times

The Bloomsbury Miracle, Chapter 1 – Ken Whyte, SHuSH

How “Andor” Injects Contemporary Politics Into “Star Wars” I.P. – Kyle Chayka, The New Yorker

