A devastating censorship ruling (This week in books)

Appeals Court Reverses Ruling in Texas Book Ban Case – Nathalie op de Beeck, Publishers Weekly – An extremely disappointing ruling that could open the door to more governmental censorship, written in an infuriatingly glib tone.
Pulitzer Prizes: 2025 Winners List – The New York Times. For books:
- James by Percival Everett – Fiction
- Native Nations: A Millennium in North America by Kathleen DuVal and Combee: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom During the Civil War by Edda L. Fields-Black – History
- Every Living Thing: The Great and Deadly Race to Know All Life by Jason Roberts – Biography
- Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir by Tessa Hulls – Memoir or Autobiography
- New and Selected Poems by Marie Howe – Poetry
- To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement by Benjamin Nathans – General Nonfiction
Did the Pulitzer Board just overrule the Jury to give Percival Everett the prize? – Drew Broussard, Lit Hub
‘Heart Lamp’ Wins 2025 International Booker Prize – Sam Spratford, Publishers Weekly
NEA Literary Grants Terminated, Staff Depart as Trump Proposes Eliminating the Agency – Sophia Stewart, Publishers Weekly
The Fyre Fest of BookTok – Taylor Lorenz, User Mag
writer cons – Leigh Stein, Attention Economy – A more sympathetic take on A Million Lives in Baltimore. It’s not easy launching reader-oriented conferences.
Everyone Is Cheating Their Way Through College – James D. Walsh, Intelligencer
The Rise of the Submission Industrial Complex – Benjamin Davis, Lit Hub
Agatha Christie, Who Died in 1976, Will See You in Class – Amelia Nierenberg, The New York TImes
Kazuo Ishiguro Reflects on Never Let Me Go, 20 Years Later – Kazuo Ishiguro, Lit Hub
From Family Tradition to Global Self-Published Sensation: The 20-Year Journey of The Elf on the Shelf – Chanda A. Bell, Writers Digest
Can Literary Agents Change Literature? – Kate McKean, Agents and Books
Newspapers Are Recommending AI-Hallucinated Novels – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft
At Least Two Newspapers Syndicated AI Garbage – Damon Beres and Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic
How Taylor Jenkins Reid Became a Publishing Powerhouse – Lucy Feldman, Time
Readers Annoyed When Fantasy Novel Accidentally Leaves AI Prompt in Published Version, Showing Request to Copy Another Writer’s Style – Victor Tangermann, Futurism
5 Reasons a Literary Agent Isn’t Going to Steal Your Story, Make Millions, and Cut You Out – Sarah Chauncey, Jane Friedman
Why Silicon Valley’s Most Powerful People Are So Obsessed With Hobbits – Michiko Kakutani, The New York Times
The Bloomsbury Miracle, Chapter 1 – Ken Whyte, SHuSH
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- Nightshade by Michael Connelly
- The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig
- Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
- The Tenant by Freida McFadden
- Rewind It Back by Liz Tomforde
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson
- Uncommon Favor by Dawn Staley
- Mark Twain by Ron Chernow
- Apple in China by Patrick McGee
- The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt
Young adult hardcover:
- Watch Me by Tahereh Mafi
- Wings of Starlight by Allison Saft
- Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Heartless Hunter by Kristen Ciccarelli
- Rebel Witch by Kristen Ciccarelli
Middle grade hardcover:
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
- Refugee by Alan Gratz
- Malcolm Lives! by Ibram X. Kendi
- River of Spirits by Shana Targosz
