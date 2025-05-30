Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

A devastating censorship ruling (This week in books)

Appeals Court Reverses Ruling in Texas Book Ban Case – Nathalie op de Beeck, Publishers Weekly – An extremely disappointing ruling that could open the door to more governmental censorship, written in an infuriatingly glib tone.

Pulitzer Prizes: 2025 Winners ListThe New York Times. For books:

Did the Pulitzer Board just overrule the Jury to give Percival Everett the prize? – Drew Broussard, Lit Hub

‘Heart Lamp’ Wins 2025 International Booker Prize – Sam Spratford, Publishers Weekly

NEA Literary Grants Terminated, Staff Depart as Trump Proposes Eliminating the Agency – Sophia Stewart, Publishers Weekly

The Fyre Fest of BookTok – Taylor Lorenz, User Mag

writer cons – Leigh Stein, Attention Economy – A more sympathetic take on A Million Lives in Baltimore. It’s not easy launching reader-oriented conferences.

Everyone Is Cheating Their Way Through College – James D. Walsh, Intelligencer

The Rise of the Submission Industrial Complex – Benjamin Davis, Lit Hub

Agatha Christie, Who Died in 1976, Will See You in Class – Amelia Nierenberg, The New York TImes

Kazuo Ishiguro Reflects on Never Let Me Go, 20 Years Later – Kazuo Ishiguro, Lit Hub

From Family Tradition to Global Self-Published Sensation: The 20-Year Journey of The Elf on the Shelf – Chanda A. Bell, Writers Digest

Can Literary Agents Change Literature? – Kate McKean, Agents and Books

Newspapers Are Recommending AI-Hallucinated Novels – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft

At Least Two Newspapers Syndicated AI Garbage – Damon Beres and Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic

How Taylor Jenkins Reid Became a Publishing Powerhouse – Lucy Feldman, Time

Readers Annoyed When Fantasy Novel Accidentally Leaves AI Prompt in Published Version, Showing Request to Copy Another Writer’s Style – Victor Tangermann, Futurism

5 Reasons a Literary Agent Isn’t Going to Steal Your Story, Make Millions, and Cut You Out – Sarah Chauncey, Jane Friedman

Why Silicon Valley’s Most Powerful People Are So Obsessed With Hobbits – Michiko Kakutani, The New York Times

The Bloomsbury Miracle, Chapter 1 – Ken Whyte, SHuSH

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

  1. Nightshade by Michael Connelly
  2. The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig
  3. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
  4. The Tenant by Freida McFadden
  5. Rewind It Back by Liz Tomforde

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

  1. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson
  2. Uncommon Favor by Dawn Staley
  3. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow
  4. Apple in China by Patrick McGee
  5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt

Young adult hardcover:

  1. Watch Me by Tahereh Mafi
  2. Wings of Starlight by Allison Saft
  3. Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter
  4. Heartless Hunter by Kristen Ciccarelli
  5. Rebel Witch by Kristen Ciccarelli

Middle grade hardcover:

  1. Wonder by R.J. Palacio
  2. Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
  3. Refugee by Alan Gratz
  4. Malcolm Lives! by Ibram X. Kendi
  5. River of Spirits by Shana Targosz

How “Andor” Injects Contemporary Politics Into “Star Wars” I.P. – Kyle Chayka, The New Yorker

