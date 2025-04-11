Tariffs, tariffs, tariffs (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Tariffs, tariffs, tariffs. In a week where the whole world struggled to digest the impact of America’s ever-changing tariff landscape, the American Booksellers Association has a helpful rundown on how this will impact the publishing industry and bookstores more holistically. Books themselves are exempt from tariffs, though the components of books (paper, pulp, ink, etc.) are not, not to mention bookstore ancillaries like coffee and shopping bags.

And Boris Kachka surveys the chilling effect the Trump administration’s executive orders had on the AWP Conference & Bookfair in Los Angeles, particularly on academics.

And Bookshop.org collaborated with Alta Journal on a great list of 25 books that define California.

And finally, like me you may have dismissed “painter of light” Thomas Kinkade as over-commercialized schlock, but astute contemporary critics like Joan Didion noticed something dark in his work. They were definitely on to something, and he’s a much more complicated person than his reputation might suggest.

Have a great weekend!

