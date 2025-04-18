Meta argues pirated books have no economic value (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The U.S. Naval Academy’s library has banned books like I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou and The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, while Mein Kampf and white supremacist texts remain on the shelves. I wonder why. Twelve students and the ACLU have sued defense secretary Pete Hegseth over the rules, and separately, a new documentary features students in South Carolina who are fighting book bans.

Unfortunately, the madness is being exported. Ella Creamer at the Guardian reports on rising book banning attempts in the U.K. as pressure groups cross the Atlantic.

The mass market paperback is headed for the dustbin of history as a format at the end of this year, and literary agent Richard Curtis penned a “royal funeral” of an obituary.

Tech Tweedle-Dee tweeted “Delete all I.P. laws” and Tweedle-Dum replied “I agree,” which, as Lincoln Michel points out, is pretty rich considering their companies wouldn’t exist without I.P. law. The Jabberwocky, meanwhile, is trying to claim the seven million books Meta pirated to build their A.I. model have no economic value, as the percentage each book represents in the overall model is virtually nil. Curiouser and curiouser…

And in further A.I. book news, author Vauhini Vara profiles Inkitt, a company whose ambitions have grown from being a fan fiction platform to an A.I.-driven publisher and TV studio that, according to CEO Manjari Sharma, hopes to facilitate authors churning out books based on a few bullet points. This is a real quote: ““Everybody’s going to be able to be a writer, right? Imagine if hundreds of thousands of authors could just spitball a few bullet points, and then that bullet point turns into a book. And then they write another bullet point, and that turns out another book. And then suddenly each author is writing 1,000 books.” That doesn’t sound dystopian at all…

It’s no wonder our tech overlords completely miss the point of the science fiction they read.

In more heartwarming news, dozens of residents in a small Michigan town formed a human chain to help their local bookstore move 9,100 books to a new location.

Charlie Jane Anders surveys the rise and fall of YA literature in the zeitgeist, I think accurately ascribing their popularity to the propulsive storytelling voices characteristic of the genre.

And in industry news, agent Alia Hanna Habib has a roundtable with a group of young literary agents, and Lincoln Michel has advice on interpreting royalty statements, some of the most impenetrable documents ever created by the human mind.

And finally, on the heels of news that black holes may contain whole universes, some physicists are theorizing that an entire shadow world comprised of dark matter and dark forces could be interacting with ours. Future experiments may hinge, naturally, on vibrations within crystals.

Have a great weekend!

