How does stress change your reading habits?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

We have been living through uncertain and disorienting times for quite a while now.

I’m finding myself curious: when times are stressful, how does it change your reading habits?

Do you go cozy and light? Do you dive even deeper into dystopias? Do you re-read old comforts?

Personally, I’ve found myself retreating into history, which both contextualizes what we’re living through and is usually a solid reminder that no matter how bad things seem now, chances are they were vastly worse in the past.

What about you?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Chateau Noir by Paul Cezanne