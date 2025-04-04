Copyright still requires human authorship, but read the fine print (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The Trump tariffs are tanking your 401k at the moment (if you’re lucky enough to have one), but how will they affect publishers, whose books are often printed in Asia and Europe? According to Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg at the WSJ, they don’t really know either.

The U.S. Copyright Office, apparently one of the last functions of the U.S. government still in operation, released a highly-anticipated report on A.I. and copyright that affirms that “copyright protection in the United States requires human authorship.” Don’t just follow the stark headlines because there are nuances here, including the fact that if A.I. is used to “assist” instead of “replace” human creativity and/or if A.I. outputs are “arranged” into an original work of authorship, it may still be copyrightable. But creative prompts alone aren’t enough to reach the threshold.

Speaking of, a new ChatGPT image generator resulted in Studio Ghibli-style A.I. slop going viral this past week, which raises all sorts of legal and ethical issues that OpenAI appears to care not a whit about, considering CEO Sam Altman changed his Twitter photo to a Ghibli-style image. Ghibli mastermind Hayao Miyazaki has previously called A.I. “an insult to life itself.”

Amazon has emerged as one of the potential buyers of TikTok. Thanks, I don’t like it, but I can confirm that canceling your Amazon Prime tastes great.

Four of the Big 5 major publishers, along with Scholastic, sent a letter to Congress expressing deep concern over the gutting of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. You’ll never guess which of the Big 5 publishers refrained from signing the letter. (Yes you will, it was Rupert Murdoch-owned HarperCollins).

Oh but hey, Penguin Random House had record sales in 2024, led by higher prices and audiobooks.

It was always a little strange that an activity like National Novel Writing Month had an associated non-profit, but after numerous headwinds, not least of which was a needless A.I. controversy, it will be shutting down.

The Great Gatsby is turning one hundred years old, and A.O. Scott has an interesting feature on its cultural longevity.

And musician Neko Case has a new book and a new album in the works. With the big beast that is Spotify bearing down on musicians, she is thinking about how artists should go smaller.

And finally, for whiskey lovers out there, Japanese company Suntory may shift its whiskeys to its home market and Asia in the wake of Trump tariffs. What a week.

Have a great weekend!

