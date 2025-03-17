You have to make yourself happy first

One of the great open secrets about this blog is that I struggle to implement much of the advice I dish out in these virtual pages. Whenever an author feels chagrined because they have read certain posts of mine a million times and still fail to put the principles into practice, I can very confidently assure them they are in good company.

Writing is difficult. And life as a writer is difficult. It’s all easier said than done. Most of the time when I’m blogging, I’m articulating principles so I can then hopefully utilize them to improve my own work and writing life.

Today’s post falls very squarely into the zone where I need the advice.

The “if only” game

One of my first semi-viral posts was When should you give up on a project?, which I wrote all the way back in March 2007. (Eighteen years ago?!?!1!! a;sdfkj).

In the post, I talked about the danger of playing the “if only” game as a writer:

The “if only” game goes something like this: “If only” I had an agent I would be happy. Then that inevitably leads to the next step: “if only” I had a publisher I would be happy. “If only” I sold X copies I would be happy. Which leads to “if only” I were a bestseller I would be happy. And so on and so on. Happiness is always just over the horizon.

So difficult to say, so difficult to pull off. When we write something, particularly something as difficult as an entire book, of course we want others to see what we see in it and to be relieved of our financial burdens and the gaps in our self-esteem.

As I’ve gotten older, I have gotten better at the low hanging fruit of blocking out the “if only” game. I don’t pay attention to trends, I can (usually) take feedback like a champ, I cast my book projects to the fates without living and dying based on whether they sell, I focus on channeling myself into my books instead of imitating. I try to enjoy the process rather than needing my happiness to depend on the outcome.

But I still struggle with the nuances. I still find myself craving the validation that comes with successful publication. I find myself deeply frustrated with forces that are nearly entirely outside of my control.

Making yourself happy first is so important to creating something that’s really yours and maximizing meaning. It’s also really difficult to block out all the rest.

Is your path serving you?

What would you create if you had only yourself to please? How would you share it with the world?

Or would you? Are you really doing this because it makes you happy or because you’re wishing it’s going to bring you something with its reception?

It’s so easy to ask those questions in a vacuum, but in the real world, there are, of course, financial considerations to all of this. At the end of the day, we have to survive in a capitalistic society with an inadequate safety net baked in by design, so as to turn us into pliant consumers and workers.

And that goes for our creative outputs too. Unless we have separate financial largesses at our disposal, many of us need (or at minimum badly want) our creative work to spawn a financial return. Which means the outside necessities of successful publication have already been baked into our process. Not to mention, the deep desire to have our society’s esteem.

I’ve managed to create a thriving business that lets me treat the writing side of my life as, more or less, a pure hobby. But, the financial side whispers in my ear, wouldn’t it be nice to just write instead of all the work you’re doing to run a business? What if you could just get your book to the right influential person? What if you wrote something more people would want to read rather than your current idiosyncratic output?

So I try to block out those thoughts. Only for the social status side to start whispering in my other ear.

I’m not sure I ultimately have great wisdom on this one. I know intellectually that the best work flows from artists channeling their singular focus and perspective and focus first on pleasing themselves and creating something they believe in. It’s also not easy to stay in that zone with all the dark gravitational forces in our world as it stands.

So let me turn to you instead. How do you balance making yourself happy as an artist first while living in the real world’s fickle currents and vicissitudes?

Art: Stående pige ved vinduet by Carl Holsøe