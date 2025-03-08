The best villains in literature (This week in books)

This week! Books! (A bit delayed and abbreviated because I’m on the road).

LitHub’s annual counter-programming to the March Madness basketball tournament is here, and this year it’s a villainous one: who is the best villain in literature? Cast your votes! I, for one, feel Long John Silver as a 15 seed is an upset waiting to happen, with all apologies to Frankenstein’s monster, who I hope won’t chase me to the North Pole if he loses.

Tariff madness affects everyone, but spare some extra concern for the publishing industry, which imports a wide range of products, some of which are currently difficult or impossible to produce domestically.

Jane Friedman’s indispensable industry newsletter The Hot Sheet has rebranded to the equally indispensable The Bottom Line, with some additional welcome changes, such as moving to a weekly frequency. Highly recommend a subscription.

Alix Strauss at the New York Times interviewed Sally Kim, the publisher of Little, Brown and the first Asian American woman to hold the role of president and publisher at Hachette.

For those who are struggling to share their work, Dan Blank has some tips for making it easier.

And Sally Rooney writing about snooker master Ronnie O’Sullivan? Yes, please. Now I just want her to watch Steph Curry play basketball.

And finally, there’s a fast rising podcast that claims to show that nonspeaking people with autism are capable of ESP. As Daniel Engber writes, the more likely scientific truth is no less remarkable.

