Meta: “Censorship for thee and not for me” (This week in books)

Earlier this year, Mark Zuckerberg went on a conservative apologia tour and, on the Joe Rogan show naturally, declared Facebook’s own fact-checking program like “something out of 1984” and that he worried about Facebook becoming “this sort of decider of what is true in the world.” No longer would Facebook be in the business of censorship! You hear that, world? No more censorship! Meta is a censorship free zone!

Well. You may find it as rich as Zuckerberg himself that Facebook went to court to so-far successfully block author Sarah Wynn-Williams from promoting her well-reviewed new memoir about working at Facebook, which, among other things, alleges creepy behavior from Facebook executives and feckless carelessness as Facebook was used as a platform to hasten a genocide.

Speaking of, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to Elon Musk’s Twitter-I’m-Not-Calling-It-X to extol the virtues of an unreleased A.I.’s capacity for writing in a style that he says reads like autofiction, and I say reads like crap. Among the choice lines “written” by A.I.: “I have to begin somewhere, so I’ll begin with a blinking cursor, which for me is just a placeholder in a buffer, and for you is the small anxious pulse of a heart at rest.”

Jeanette Winterson, author of The Passion, inexplicably defended the writing and A.I. writing in general, starting off on the utterly dubious footing of “I think of AI as alternative intelligence” (there’s nothing “intelligent” about it), and “its capacity to be ‘other’ is what the human race needs.” Jeanette, with all due respect you’re a wonderful writer but I don’t need to look at alien poop to understand that human poop stinks.

The LitHub “best villain in literature” March Madness bracket is down to a final battle between O’Brien from 1984 and Satan from Paradise Lost.

Drew Broussard argues that it’s long past time for authors to stop linking to Amazon. (I almost exclusively link to Bookshop.org now.)

In publishing industry news, there was a bit of a head-scratcher as upstart publisher Zando acquired indie stalwart Tin House, which has been met with more than a little trepidation in the publishing community. And publishers are hoping to turn around a recent downward trend in the middle grade market (though I’m a little alarmed at the overall emphasis on more illustrations).

A promising new video game lets you play as an author in sci-fi and fantasy worlds.

The hot new thing for young people in India? Literature festivals.

And author Lincoln Michel has a great post on the declining output of young literary authors compared to the past, which covers everything from increased distractions to declining publisher support for authors who may need to keep experimenting before they break out.

And finally, many music fans have been mystified by the case of Grimes, the electronic musician who has procreated multiply with one Elon Musk, and whose word salad pontifications leave one wondering if she’s trolling or in on the joke. I really enjoyed this fascinating discussion about Grimes on A Bit Fruity with Matt Bernstein, Kat Tenbarge, and Taylor Lorenz, who place Grimes at the inflection point between the era of tech optimism and our current dystopia, and give her victimhood fair due alongside the sheer difficulty of feeling sorry for her.

