Is it time to ditch Amazon?

I grew up in the middle of nowhere in a town without a bookstore in the pre-Internet cave-dwelling era, and, as a result, have largely appreciated Amazon as an innovator for bringing books to the hinterlands. As a kid, I would have killed to have had every book in the world at my disposal, rather than whatever was carried at the tiny B. Dalton mall bookstore thirty miles away.

I also was an early ebook adopter and have never looked back. I simply love having access to an entire library on my iPhone or iPad, and have built quite a collection via my Kindle app.

But lately…. yeeeesh.

Cracks in my esteem for Bezos Inc. started with the cesspool that is Amazon-owned Goodreads, with its unmoderated mobs and non-developed product. Those cracks only widened with just how much AI slop and pirated junk is allowed to be sold on Amazon. And now you have Jeff Bezos taking a golden sledgehammer to the editorial direction of the vaunted Washington Post and cozying up to the Trumps.

Leaving Amazon behind as a book consumer is relatively easy. There’s now a wonderful site, Bookshop.org, that ships books and even has a great new e-book app, and every sale supports independent bookstores. Because Bookshop.org distributes from Ingram, rather than via third parties, you can have confidence you’re getting the real thing. I already now link directly to Bookshop with book links rather than to Amazon.

But as an author… it’s very hard to leave Amazon. I have self-published my books (even the ones that were originally traditionally published) and the vast, vast majority of my sales come via Amazon. Even if I were willing to forego a real revenue stream that supports my life, I’m torn between meeting book consumers where they are and cutting off my support for a monstrosity I increasingly loathe.

What’s your current relationship status with Amazon? Are you going strong, pared back, or gone cold turkey? How do you think it through?

