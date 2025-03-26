How are you using A.I. these days?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

On Monday I posted about some weekend experiments with A.I. and my skepticism of its usefulness for writing and editing.

But what about you? Have you been engaging with A.I.? What’s it useful for?

And do you think writers and editors will soon be out of a job?

Art: Millstone in the Park of the Château Noir by Paul Cézanne