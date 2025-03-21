Has your book been pirated by Meta? (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Meta allegedly pirated millions of books to train its A.I. via Library Genesis, or LibGen, a piracy library. The Atlantic created a searchable tool to see if your book(s) are available on LibGen, with the caveat that this means your book could have been used to train A.I. They have all five of mine, so pay up Zuckerberg.

The advocacy organization We Need Diverse Books’ work is more important than ever, and they have launched an official We Need Diverse Books Day on April 3.

Meanwhile, the latest in on ongoing house of horrors is an executive order gutting Institute for Museum and Library Services, an independent agency that helps distribute funds to libraries and museums. Because ya know, who needs those?

And speaking of which, you’ll never guess who LitHub’s readers crowned the best villain in literature. (Okay maybe you will.)

Scholastic is launching a series of novels and graphic novels based on Skibidi Toilet, and if you don’t know what those words mean: congratulations and try to keep it that way.

And in writing advice news, agent Kate McKean has a helpful reminder that agents don’t really care why you wrote your book, and editor now recently turned agent David Moldawer has a cool post comparing crafting a book to architecture.

And finally, the James Webb telescope is accomplishing some truly remarkable things, including adding credence to a theory that our universe is actually the inside of a black hole. That sound you hear is my head exploding.

Have a great weekend!

