Diversity is not a fair-weather pursuit

Today is Trans Day of Visibility, and Thursday, April 3 marks the inaugural We Need Diverse Books Day.

At a time when the mere concept of diversity itself is under assault by the full force of the United States government, now is not the time to get weak-kneed about affirming our values and standing up for what’s right.

Diversity is strength. Equality is truth. Hate is cowardice.

We deserve a meritocratic marketplace of ideas and art, where everyone has a chance to tell their story. Where every child can see themselves reflected in stories so they might know that however dire their present circumstances, they’re not alone.

In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Jefferson owned slaves. His pen dripped with hypocrisy. But the words capture an ineffable truth we have been imperfectly stumbling toward for the last 250 years. We still have an immense amount of work to do to get there.

It is absolutely self-evident that we’re all created equal, that we all deserve the chance to be free to pursue our happiness. Not even the greediest, most powerful would-be king can erase those truths.

Five years ago, millions of people braved a raging pandemic to march in the streets in support of justice. Now the empire is striking back.

This isn’t the time to cower. These inarguable values are just as true as they have ever been. A more just, more equitable world remains possible.

Now’s the time when we pull up our sleeves and get to work.

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Georgia Landscape by Henry Ossawa Tanner