A Mr. Beast book is coming… (This week in books)

The wonderful organization We Need Diverse Books is launching the inaugural We Need Diverse Books Day next Thursday, April 3, and they have a range of suggested activities, from posting/sharing diverse books to making a donation to the organization. I’ll be returning to this subject next week, but for reasons that are probably readily apparent to you, WNDB’s work is more important than ever.

You probably knew that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta allegedly pirated a vast array of books to train its A.I. Imagine author Maris Kreizman’s surprise to find that they hoovered up her book too, WHICH HASN’T EVEN BEEN PUBLISHED YET.

Cat Zhang at The Cut profiles new S&S publisher Sean Manning, who has had a slightly atypical career path for a publishing executive as someone who worked a while in books-adjacent capacities before moving into the industry.

You may know Hachette as one of the Big 5 publishers in the United States, but the French company has become the subject of a mini-revolt among independent booksellers in its home country, who are chafing at its cultural dominance and the conservative views of its CEO, which they credit as contributing to the rise of the far right.

Your nephew’s favorite YouTube sensation Mr. Beast is teaming up with human juggernaut James Patterson on a Squid Games-esque thriller that is reportedly the subject of ten figure bidding war so… yeah. That is a thing that is happening in ye olde publishing industry.

If you are using A.I. to write your memoir… What are you even doing…

And my friend Tahereh Mafi is returning to the Shatter Me world with a new novel, Watch Me, and spoke with PW’s Iyana Jones about what it was like to return to the series as the real world grew more dystopian.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Everything is Tuberculosis by John Green Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams Resolute by Benjamin Hall The Tell by Amy Griffin

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

